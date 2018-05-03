Former coach Bruce Arians to join CBS' broadcast booth

Bruce Arians is tailor-made for TV. That's where he'll be this fall during football season.

CBS announced Thursday that the former Arizona Cardinals coach will work in a three-man booth with Greg Gumbel and Trent Green in 2018. Jamie Erdahl handles the sideline reporting duties for the crew.

"Combining his contemporary football insight, having just stepped off the sidelines, along with his personality and unique manner in which he delivers his analysis, we are confident Bruce will develop into an insightful, entertaining and informative analyst alongside Greg and Trent," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said in a statement.

The 65-year-old Arians is a football lifer, entering the coaching profession in 1975 as a Virginia Tech assistant. After working with Peyton Manning as a QB coach, and stints as the offensive coordinator for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh and Andrew Luck in Indianapolis, Arians landed his first head coaching job in Arizona in 2013. He retired after the 2017 season.

"I always hoped that broadcasting would be an option after I retired from coaching as a way to stay involved with this great game," Arians said. "I am thrilled to have that opportunity with such a class organization as CBS Sports. As I begin my new career in the broadcast booth, I am excited to join Greg, Trent and Jamie and look forward to learning from them, as well as sharing my passion and knowledge for the game with the fans."

Gumbel, Green and Erdahl made up CBS' No. 3 broadcast team in 2017, behind Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson and Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn.

Arians' unvarnished honesty, drunk-uncle demeanor, and breadth of knowledge should make him a natural in the booth.