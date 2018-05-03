Most talked about NFL siblings by end of 2018? Kendricks brothers steal show

Shaquem Griffin was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft over the weekend, joining his brother, Shaquill, who was also drafted by the Seahawks a year ago.

Including the Griffins, there are currently 29 groups of siblings in the NFL. At the end of last season, a lot of attention centered around the Eagles' Mychal Kendricks and the Vikings' Eric Kendricks, as the pair of linebackers faced off in the NFC Championship Game. Several other prominent siblings who are all still in the league include the Watts (J.J., T.J. and Derek), Kelces (Jason and Travis), McCourtys (Devin and Jason) and Longs (Chris and Kyle), among others.

That said, which NFL siblings will we be talking about at the end of the 2018 season?



Bucky Brooks

Bucky Brooks

Kendricks brothers remain big contributors at the second level We will still be talking about the Kendricks brothers at the end of the 2018 season. The younger brother, Eric, is emerging as one of the top, young linebackers in the league and enters this season with a big contract extension. I expect him to finally earn recognition as a Pro Bowler. His brother, Mychal, has been a centerpiece of the Eagles' defense for a long time. I expect that unit to continue to be a top-five defense in the league, with Mychal playing a huge role as a run-stopper and pass defender. When you think of having a pair of dynamic, second-level defenders in the same family, it is unique and one of those things we'll be talking about for a long time.



Gregg Rosenthal

Gregg Rosenthal

The Year of the Twins? McCourtys earn spotlight weekly in New England Having your brother in the NFL like the Watts or the Longs is cool, but having twin brothers on the same defense is where it's at in 2018. Shaquill Griffin should start at cornerback in Seattle, while Shaquem Griffin will make preseason games and special teams snaps must-see events. They are the best story in the NFL, and anyone who disagrees has a heart made of stone. Yet they might not even be the most impactful twin teammates, with Devin and Jason McCourty finally fulfilling their destiny together in the Patriots secondary. New England will be on national television every week, raising the stakes when the McCourtys pull off some jersey/life swap madness straight out of a 1980s comedy.



Marcas Grant

Marcas Grant

Two top defenses getting major contributions from Mychal and Eric Kendricks We'll be talking about the same brothers at the end of this season that we talked about near the end of last season -- the Kendrickses. As two major pieces of two the league's top defenses and two teams that are expected to again compete for an NFC title, Mychal and Eric Kendricks should get plenty of attention from fans and media alike once we get through this year.