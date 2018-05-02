Carson Wentz pledges $500K for sports complex in Haiti

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation is working toward improving the lives of those in need in Haiti.

Carson Wentz will Match Up to $500K in Donations to Build Haiti Sports Complex https://t.co/uDSDdzNtae



âI recognize the power and the platform that I have. Eyes are on us. I want to set that good example. And be a role modelâ



Here's how you can get involved and possibly even catch an NBA playoff game with the Eagles QB.

Want to donate to The Haiti Sports Complex and watch the 76ers playoffs with me?!? Donate HERE for a chance to win 2 tickets to watch 76ers vs Celtics Game 4 with me in a private suite! Campaign closes Saturday at 3 est. https://t.co/UClgG35c5T â Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) May 2, 2018

2. Ever wondered what it's like to be an NFL player? Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division recently got a taste courtesy of the Titans.

3. Browns GM John Dorsey gave more insight on why he kept the decision to select Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall so close to the vest.

Fascinating insight from @Browns GM John Dorsey on @gmfb . Says he kept the pick secret outside and within his own building so he could get completely unbiased opinions when discussing the selection with those he trusted. If he tipped his cap, their responses could be tainted. â Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 2, 2018

4. The remodeled Halas Hall now features inspirational messages along with artwork of Bears founder George Halas. Bears head coach Matt Nagy collaborated with GM Ryan Pace on the project.