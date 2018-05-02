Carson Wentz pledges $500K for sports complex in Haiti

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation is working toward improving the lives of those in need in Haiti.

Here's how you can get involved and possibly even catch an NBA playoff game with the Eagles QB.

2. Ever wondered what it's like to be an NFL player? Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division recently got a taste courtesy of the Titans.

3. Browns GM John Dorsey gave more insight on why he kept the decision to select Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall so close to the vest.

4. The remodeled Halas Hall now features inspirational messages along with artwork of Bears founder George Halas. Bears head coach Matt Nagy collaborated with GM Ryan Pace on the project.

