Eagles sign WR Markus Wheaton to one-year contract

The reigning Super Bowl champions have added a veteran wideout after bypassing the position in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Eagles signed wide receiver Markus Wheaton to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

A third-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2013, Wheaton signed a two-year, $11 million contract with Chicago in his first taste of free agency last March.

After undergoing shoulder surgery late in 2016, his Bears debut was marred by an appendectomy during training camp, a broken finger entering the season and a torn groin in October that effectively sabotaged the remainder of his 2017 campaign.

By the time his nightmare season was over, Wheaton had managed to turn 17 targets into just three receptions for 51 yards in 11 games. It was no surprise when he was released in March, falling victim to Chicago's overhaul at the position.

Wheaton, 27, won't be guaranteed a roster spot in Philadelphia. Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace appear to be locked in as the top three receivers, with deep threat Mack Hollins as a wild card. In which case, Wheaton will likely have to beat out a cast of characters including Shelton Gibson, Bryce Treggs and Marquess Wilson for the final spot on the depth chart.