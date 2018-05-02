Browns trade Randall Telfer to Chiefs for Dadi Nicolas

John Dorsey hasn't been afraid to wheel and deal with his new Cleveland Browns roster this offseason, and that certainly didn't change with the end of the NFL draft over the weekend.

The general manager dealt tight end Randall Telfer on Wednesday to the Chiefs for linebacker Dadi Nicolas, Kansas City announced.

If there's anyone in Cleveland that should be familiar with Nicolas, it's Dorsey, who as Chiefs general manager in 2016, drafted the former Virginia Tech pass rusher in the sixth round. Nicolas played in 11 games that year, but suffered a knee injury late in the season that ultimately cost him the 2017 season as well.

Telfer, meanwhile, has five career receptions since being drafted in the sixth round by the Browns in 2015.