Saquon Barkley best set up for success on road to greatness

More than 250 prospects were drafted last week, and all have some sort of shot -- no matter how small or large -- at being the next big thing in the NFL.

But one prospect has been set up for success on the road to greatness just a bit more than the other 255 athletes selected in the 2018 NFL Draft: former Penn State star Saquon Barkley.

The fact that the Giants -- a team with a 37-year-old starting quarterback coming off a two-win season -- bypassed every available QB and every draft-eligible defender to select a running back speaks volumes about Barkley's immense potential. In college, he rushed for 3,843 yards, caught 1,195 more, and scored 53 total touchdowns (two on kickoff returns). At the combine, he posted a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, a 41-inch vertical jump and a whopping 29 bench press reps.

Now, he's slated to be in a New York offense where he's by far the most talented halfback running behind an offense line that's new and improved thanks to the additions of Patriots free agent Nate Solder and second-round pick Will Hernandez. Having Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard on the outsides to make sure defenses can't stack the box won't hurt him, either.

If Barkley's road to greatness isn't the quickest, here are a few others' that could be:

Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James -- Who would know how to use a Kam Chancellor-like player the best at the next level? Somebody who's coached the possible future Hall of Fame safety before, like, say, Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley (who was the Seahawks' DC from 2009-2012). The Chargers have a veteran secondary, which should mask any growing pains James could face in his rookie season, and Bradley's scheme should allow him to thrive.

Dallas Cowboys OL Connor Williams -- A first-round talent, Williams slid to the second round where he fell into an outstanding situation. Sandwiched between All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith and All-Pro center Travis Frederick, Williams will have every opportunity to be a Pro Bowl-level, starting left guard sooner rather than later in Big D.

Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley -- Alabama wideouts have a tendency to succeed in Atlanta ... just ask Julio Jones. Playing with Jones, catching passes from Matt Ryan, and seeing single coverage often could give Ridley a shorter road to greatness than most.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Vita Vea -- Similar to Ridley, playing alongside one of the league's premier players should shorten up Vea's road to greatness. An interior defensive line that features Gerald McCoy and Vea will give the former Washington standout every opportunity to pile up numbers.