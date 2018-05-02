Titans agree to terms with veteran DB Kendrick Lewis

Tennessee tweaked its defensive backfield Wednesday morning.

The Titans agreed to terms with veteran free safety Kendrick Lewis and waived Denzel Johnson, the team announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Lewis entered the league in 2010 out of Ole Miss as a fifth-round pick (136th overall) with the Chiefs, where he spent four seasons (2010-13). He also played for the Texans (2014) and spent two seasons with the Ravens (2015-16).

Lewis, who turns 30 in June, has appeared in 90 career games with 81 starts, totaling 323 tackles (236 solo), nine interceptions with two returned for a touchdown, 34 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Tuesday's signing reunites Lewis with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Both were teammates with the Chiefs in 2010, and then the two reunited in Houston when Vrabel served as the linebackers coach during Lewis' one season with the Texans.

The 6-foot, 198-pound Johnson joined the Titans in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of TCU. He spent time on the Titans' practice squad the past season before signing a reserve/future deal in January.