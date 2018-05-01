DDFP: 2018 NFL Draft recap; predicting rookie debuts

Dave Dameshek is back in Studio 66 and joined by Matt "Money" Smith to recap their trips to Dallas for the 2018 NFL Draft. Shek talks about how Josh Rosen is his favorite quarterback in this year's draft class but Money doesn't believe his attitude will translate well in the NFL (9:26). Next, the guys debate if the NFC West with Rosen, Goff, Wilson and Garoppolo is now the best division for quarterbacks (17:30). Shek and Money also predict which week each rookie quarterback will make their NFL debut (21:25). Eddie Spaghetti is relieved the Giants had a phenomenal draft and didn't trade down (31:20). Finally, we're graced with another great voicemail from Kent Brown's mom about the movie "The Darkest Hour" (47:25).

