Moritz Boehringer added to Cincinnati Bengals roster

Moritz Boehringer is getting a second shot in the NFL.

The former sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings is back in the league after the Cincinnati Bengals added him to their roster via the league's International Player Pathway program, the team announced. As part of the program, four teams -- Cincinnati, Cleveland, Baltimore and Pittsburgh -- will each carry a player from the program until the end of training camp.

Boehringer came to the NFL via the 2016 draft and Vikings, but never played a regular-season down, becoming a roster-limit casualty before the 2016 regular season kicked off. He spent the entire season on Minnesota's practice squad and was waived before the start of the 2017 campaign.

Boehringer joins the Bengals as a tight end, according to the team. He has a better shot at sticking this time around thanks to a roster exemption for an 11th practice squad player made available to AFC North teams as part of the Pathways program. He's also guaranteed an entire training camp as part of the program.

The other three teams in the division are also carrying one overseas player: Tigie Sankoh (Browns), Christopher Ezeala (Ravens) and Christian Scotland-Williamson (Steelers). The three plus Boehringer have been training alongside NFL players and draft hopefuls in Florida under the supervision of former NFLUK head of football Aden Durde and a group coaches with varying experiences, including former All-Pro running back Earnest Byner.