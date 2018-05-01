Projecting top 100 NFL rookies of 2018: Players 51-75

Here's a ranking of the top 100 NFL rookies for 2018 based on who will make the biggest impact in Year One, continuing with players Nos. 51-75.
RANK
51
Harrison Phillips, DT, Bills
RANK
52
James Daniels, C, Bears
RANK
53
Nick Chubb, RB, Browns
RANK
54
Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts
RANK
55
Kolton Miller, OT, Raiders
RANK
56
Jordan Whitehead, S, Bucs
RANK
57
Donte Jackson, CB, Panthers
RANK
58
Tarvarius Moore, S, 49ers
RANK
59
Taven Bryan, DT, Jaguars
RANK
60
Avonte Maddox, CB, Eagles
RANK
61
Will Richardson, OL, Jaguars
RANK
62
Anthony Miller, WR, Bears
RANK
63
Armani Watts, S, Chiefs
RANK
64
Josey Jewell, LB, Broncos
RANK
65
Isaiah Oliver, CB, Falcons
RANK
66
Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions
RANK
67
B.J. Hill, DT, Giants
RANK
68
Jerome Baker, OLB, Dolphins
RANK
69
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
RANK
70
Mason Cole, C, Cardinals
RANK
71
Jaylen Samuels, RB, Steelers
RANK
72
Rasheem Green, DE, Seahawks
RANK
73
Chris Herndon, TE, Jets
RANK
74
Tyquan Lewis, DE, Colts
RANK
75
Kalen Ballage, RB, Dolphins
