Projecting top 100 NFL rookies of 2018: Players 51-75

Here's a ranking of the top 100 NFL rookies for 2018 based on who will make the biggest impact in Year One, continuing with players Nos. 51-75.

RANK 51 Harrison Phillips, DT, Bills

RANK 52 James Daniels, C, Bears

RANK 53 Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

RANK 54 Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts

RANK 55 Kolton Miller, OT, Raiders

RANK 56 Jordan Whitehead, S, Bucs

RANK 57 Donte Jackson, CB, Panthers

RANK 58 Tarvarius Moore, S, 49ers

RANK 59 Taven Bryan, DT, Jaguars

RANK 60 Avonte Maddox, CB, Eagles

RANK 61 Will Richardson, OL, Jaguars

RANK 62 Anthony Miller, WR, Bears

RANK 63 Armani Watts, S, Chiefs

RANK 64 Josey Jewell, LB, Broncos

RANK 65 Isaiah Oliver, CB, Falcons

RANK 66 Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions

RANK 67 B.J. Hill, DT, Giants

RANK 68 Jerome Baker, OLB, Dolphins

RANK 69 Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

RANK 70 Mason Cole, C, Cardinals

RANK 71 Jaylen Samuels, RB, Steelers

RANK 72 Rasheem Green, DE, Seahawks

RANK 73 Chris Herndon, TE, Jets

RANK 74 Tyquan Lewis, DE, Colts

RANK 75 Kalen Ballage, RB, Dolphins

