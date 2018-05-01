Analysis  

 

 

Projecting top 100 NFL rookies of 2018: Players 51-75

  • By Chase Goodbread
Here's a ranking of the top 100 NFL rookies for 2018 based on who will make the biggest impact in Year One, continuing with players Nos. 51-75.

RANK

51

Harrison Phillips, DT, Bills

RANK

52

James Daniels, C, Bears

RANK

53

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

RANK

54

Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts

RANK

55

Kolton Miller, OT, Raiders

RANK

56

Jordan Whitehead, S, Bucs

RANK

57

Donte Jackson, CB, Panthers

RANK

58

Tarvarius Moore, S, 49ers

RANK

59

Taven Bryan, DT, Jaguars

RANK

60

Avonte Maddox, CB, Eagles

RANK

61

Will Richardson, OL, Jaguars

RANK

62

Anthony Miller, WR, Bears

RANK

63

Armani Watts, S, Chiefs

RANK

64

Josey Jewell, LB, Broncos

RANK

65

Isaiah Oliver, CB, Falcons

RANK

66

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions

RANK

67

B.J. Hill, DT, Giants

RANK

68

Jerome Baker, OLB, Dolphins

RANK

69

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

RANK

70

Mason Cole, C, Cardinals

RANK

71

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Steelers

RANK

72

Rasheem Green, DE, Seahawks

RANK

73

Chris Herndon, TE, Jets

RANK

74

Tyquan Lewis, DE, Colts

RANK

75

Kalen Ballage, RB, Dolphins

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

0 / 0