Projecting top 100 NFL rookies of 2018: Players 26-50

Here's a ranking of the top 100 NFL rookies for 2018 based on who will make the biggest impact in Year One, continuing with players Nos. 26-50.
26
Mike Hughes, CB, Vikings
27
Sam Hubbard, DE, Bengals
28
Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks
29
Josh Jackson, CB, Packers
30
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys
31
Jaire Alexander, CB, Packers
32
Will Hernandez, OG, Giants
33
Justin Reid, S, Texans
34
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
35
James Washington, WR, Steelers
36
Sony Michel, RB, Patriots
37
Marcus Davenport, DE, Saints
38
Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons
39
Rashaan Evans, LB, Titans
40
Frank Ragnow, C, Lions
41
Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos
42
Brian O'Neill, OT, Vikings
43
Isaiah Wynn, OL, Patriots
44
Jessie Bates, S, Bengals
45
Ronald Jones, RB, Bucs
46
Austin Corbett, OG, Browns
47
Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys
48
Braden Smith, OL, Colts
49
Oren Burks, LB, Packers
50
Terrell Edmunds, S, Steelers
