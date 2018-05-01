Analysis  

 

 

Projecting top 100 NFL rookies of 2018: Players 26-50

Print
  • By Chase Goodbread
More Columns >

Here's a ranking of the top 100 NFL rookies for 2018 based on who will make the biggest impact in Year One, continuing with players Nos. 26-50.

RANK

26

Mike Hughes, CB, Vikings

RANK

27

Sam Hubbard, DE, Bengals

RANK

28

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

RANK

29

Josh Jackson, CB, Packers

RANK

30

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys

RANK

31

Jaire Alexander, CB, Packers

RANK

32

Will Hernandez, OG, Giants

RANK

33

Justin Reid, S, Texans

RANK

34

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

RANK

35

James Washington, WR, Steelers

RANK

36

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots

RANK

37

Marcus Davenport, DE, Saints

RANK

38

Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons

RANK

39

Rashaan Evans, LB, Titans

RANK

40

Frank Ragnow, C, Lions

RANK

41

Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos

RANK

42

Brian O'Neill, OT, Vikings

RANK

43

Isaiah Wynn, OL, Patriots

RANK

44

Jessie Bates, S, Bengals

RANK

45

Ronald Jones, RB, Bucs

RANK

46

Austin Corbett, OG, Browns

RANK

47

Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

RANK

48

Braden Smith, OL, Colts

RANK

49

Oren Burks, LB, Packers

RANK

50

Terrell Edmunds, S, Steelers

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

Print

Headlines

There is a problem with the page you are trying to reach and it cannot be displayed.
NFL.com Home Page
Please contact NFL.com technical support if you need assistance.
The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0