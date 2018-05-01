Saints signing Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to 3-year deal

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett won't attend the Saints rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, after all.

Instead, the former Buckeye signal caller will attend the minicamp as a bona fide member of the team.

The Saints are signing Barrett as an undrafted free agent, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport adds it's a three-year deal for the signal-caller.

The 6-foot-1, 224-pound Barrett fielded post-draft offers and drew interest from other teams, including a tryout with the Colts, but ultimately chose the Saints.

Barrett, a dual-threat quarterback, finished his career at Ohio State completing 769 of 1,211 passes (63.5 percent) for 9,434 yards and 104 touchdowns with 30 interceptions. He added 3,263 yards rushing and 43 touchdowns on 656 attempts, averaging 5 yards per carry.

The Saints currently have Drew Brees, Tom Savage and Taysom Hill on the offseason roster, and Barrett will provide depth during the summer months while competing for a roster spot.

Savage, whom the Saints signed to a one-year deal during free agency, projects as Brees' backup, while Hill returns for his second season after being claimed off waivers from the Packers in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Saints continue to have a heavy Ohio State connection.

Barrett will join wide receiver Michael Thomas, wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety Vonn Bell and safety Kurt Coleman as former Buckeyes in New Orleans.