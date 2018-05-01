WR Trey Quinn says he's "the most relevant Mr. Irrelevant"

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 1, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. WR Trey Quinn doesn't think he fits the title of Mr. Irrelevant. Quinn was the last pick (No. 256 by the Redskins) in this year's draft, but the All-American led the FBS with 114 receptions in 2017.

Trey Quinn: I'm the most relevant Mr. Irrelevant ever https://t.co/KfbMeBOTOU â ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 1, 2018

2. OL Billy Price is proof that the Fortnite takeover in sports is very real.

Billy Price was playing Fortnite when #Bengals called to draft him in Round 1 https://t.co/w2zVP4eZnp â Cincy Jungle (@CincyJungle) April 28, 2018

3. Petty Wars update: Boston guard Terry Rozier went to Game 1 of the Sixers-Celtics series in a Drew Bledsoe jersey.

After the game, Rozier gave his reason for wearing the four-time Pro Bowler's jersey:

âI got love for my man Drew Bledsoe even though we havenât talked. I think he knows who I am and i know who he is,â Terry Rozier on his Drew Bledsoe football jersey â Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) May 1, 2018

Bledsoe later responded via Twitter.

And then lit it up! Nice work @T_Rozzay3 https://t.co/1YTCTfpH9L â Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) May 1, 2018

4. Last night, Jimmy Garoppolo was at the SAP Center to get the San Jose Sharks hyped for Game 3 vs. the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sharks lost 4-3 in overtime.