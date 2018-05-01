WR Trey Quinn says he's "the most relevant Mr. Irrelevant"

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 1, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. WR Trey Quinn doesn't think he fits the title of Mr. Irrelevant. Quinn was the last pick (No. 256 by the Redskins) in this year's draft, but the All-American led the FBS with 114 receptions in 2017.

KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

2. OL Billy Price is proof that the Fortnite takeover in sports is very real.

3. Petty Wars update: Boston guard Terry Rozier went to Game 1 of the Sixers-Celtics series in a Drew Bledsoe jersey.

Terry Rozier showed up to Game 1 wearing a Drew Bledsoe jersey ï¿½ï¿½

A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on

After the game, Rozier gave his reason for wearing the four-time Pro Bowler's jersey:

Bledsoe later responded via Twitter.

4. Last night, Jimmy Garoppolo was at the SAP Center to get the San Jose Sharks hyped for Game 3 vs. the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Jimmy G opens the door for Game 3 ï¿½ï¿½

A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on

The Sharks lost 4-3 in overtime.

