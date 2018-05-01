2018 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 25-32

Let's take a look at the 2018 NFL Draft hauls of the 32 teams. In compiling these rankings, I took into account my personal grades for each player, how teams addressed priority needs and I made adjustments based upon the amount of picks a team had since teams with more picks have more total chances for success. My rankings continue with teams 25-32.
NOTE: Click through the tabs above to see the rankings for every team.
Draft picks: UCF CB
Mike Hughes (No. 30 overall), Pittsburgh OT
Brian O'Neill (No. 62 overall), Ohio State DE
Jalyn Holmes (No. 102 overall), Central Michigan TE
Tyler Conklin (No. 157 overall), Auburn K
Daniel Carlson (No. 167 overall), Appalachian State OG
Colby Gossett (No. 213 overall), Tulane DE
Ade Aruna (No. 218 overall), Cal LB
Devante Downs (No. 225 overall).
Analysis: The Vikings' draft is more challenging to analyze at this stage because so many of their picks are developmental in nature. Hughes is talented and fits an immediate need, but O'Neill needs time to get bigger and stronger. They will have to figure out whether they want to play Holmes inside or outside, but I don't think he offers much pass-rush talent as a 4-3 DE. Gossett is a solid Day 3 selection, while Carlson has a chance to become an excellent kicker if he can keep his confidence up.
Draft picks: UCLA QB
Josh Rosen (No. 10 overall), Texas A&M WR
Christian Kirk (No. 47 overall), Michigan C
Mason Cole (No. 97 overall), Fordham RB
Chase Edmonds (No. 134 overall), Penn State DB Christian Campbell (No. 182 overall), Cincinnati OT
Korey Cunningham (No. 254 overall).
Analysis: I think moving up for Rosen was a no-brainer. The Kirk pick in the second round perfectly complements the Rosen selection, as Kirk will be a high-target option in the future. Cole fits a need, but but I felt like the rest of of their picks were just average outside of the first two days. This draft will likely be remembered as a success or failure based upon how Rosen plays, as he's the anchor of these picks.
Draft picks: Virginia Tech S
Terrell Edmunds (No. 28 overall), Oklahoma State WR
James Washington (No. 60 overall), Oklahoma State QB
Mason Rudolph (No. 76 overall), Western Michigan OT Chukwuma Okorafor (No. 92 overall), Penn State S
Marcus Allen (No. 148 overall), N.C. State RB
Jaylen Samuels (No. 165 overall), Alabama DT Joshua Frazier (No. 246 overall).
Analysis: I was very surprised to see the Steelers take Edmunds at the backend of the first round, as I had him slotted for Rounds 3-4. Rudolph might be billed as the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger, but I don't expect him to become anything more than an average starter. Adding Washington as the vertical threat to replace Martavis Bryant was outstanding in Round 2. I had high hopes for tackle Okorafor in 2017, but I wasn't very impressed when I watched his tape.
Draft picks: Stanford S
Justin Reid (No. 68 overall), Mississippi State OT
Martinas Rankin (No. 80 overall), UCF TE
Jordan Akins (No. 98 overall), Texas Tech WR
Keke Coutee (No. 103 overall), Wake Forest LB
Duke Ejiofor (No. 177 overall), Mississippi State TE
Jordan Thomas (No. 211 overall), Stanford LB
Peter Kalambayi (No. 214 overall), San Jose State CB
Jermaine Kelly (No. 222 overall).
Analysis: GM Brian Gaine said before the draft that they they wanted to get much faster across the board, and they did just that despite not having a first- or second-round pick. Reid was a steal in Round 3. They added more speed with Akins and Coutee. Ejiofor slid in the draft due to a shoulder issue, but he could pay off in a huge way as a sixth-rounder. This was a solid haul despite their limited draft capital.
Draft picks: Mississippi LB
Breeland Speaks (No. 46 overall), Florida State DT
Derrick Nnadi (No. 75 overall), Clemson LB
Dorian O'Daniel (No. 100 overall), Texas A&M S
Armani Watts (No. 124 overall), Central Arkansas CB
Tremon Smith (No. 196 overall), Tennessee OG
Kahlil McKenzie (No. 198 overall).
Analysis: The Chiefs didn't pick until the middle of the second round. They added Speaks, who will challenge for playing time along the defensive line either this year or next. They added a good run defender in Nnadi in the third round as well as a terrific nickel linebacker with cover skills and special-teams talent in O'Daniel. This draft will look a lot better in a few years if Watts and Smith pan out.
Draft picks: South Dakota State TE
Dallas Goedert (No. 49 overall), Pittsburgh CB
Avonte Maddox (No. 125 overall), Florida State DE
Josh Sweat (No. 130 overall), TCU OT
Matt Pryor (No. 206 overall), OT
Jordan Mailata (No. 233 overall).
Analysis: The Eagles are the world champs and they're staring at a heavy batch of free agents after the 2018 season, so this draft was about adding developmental talent. By trading out of the first round, the Eagles added an additional second-rounder for next year. Goedert is a Zach Ertz clone who'll be another weapon for Carson Wentz. Sweat's durability will determine if the fourth-rounder will be a factor in the NFL. I could see Pryor becoming a contributor along the offensive line at either tackle or guard. Mailata, a former rugby player, is a lottery ticket that they hope strikes gold after he learns to play the sport.
Draft picks: UCLA OT
Kolton Miller (No. 15 overall), Sam Houston State DT
P.J. Hall (No. 57 overall), North Carolina A&T OT
Brandon Parker (No. 65 overall), LSU DE
Arden Key (No. 87 overall), Wisconsin CB
Nick Nelson (No. 110 overall), Michigan DT
Maurice Hurst (No. 140 overall), Florida P
Johnny Townsend (No. 173 overall), Washington LB
Azeem Victor (No. 216 overall), Oklahoma State WR
Marcell Ateman (No. 228 overall).
Analysis: It might turn out that I underestimated Miller, but I don't see him as a first-round tackle. Now, I absolutely love Hall, but I was pretty surprised they grabbed him so early (Round 2). Key has red flags galore, Nelson didn't record an interception in college and concerns about Hurst's health (he was diagnosed with a heart condition at the NFL Scouting Combine) caused him to plummet down the board. They took a lot of chances. This doesn't seem like a Reggie McKenzie draft.
Draft picks: UTSA edge rusher
Marcus Davenport (No. 14 overall), UCF WR
Tre'Quan Smith (No. 91 overall), Florida State OT
Rick Leonard (No. 127 overall), Wisconsin S
Natrell Jamerson (No. 164 overall), Boston College DB Kamrin Moore (No. 189 overall), Louisiana Tech RB
Boston Scott (No. 201 overall), LSU C
Will Clapp (No. 245).
Analysis: Clearly, I wasn't a huge fan of what the Saints did this year after really loving their draft last season. Trading a future first-rounder for Davenport seems very risky to me because he still needs plenty of development. Trading future first-rounders is something you do for guys like Deshaun Watson, not a defensive end in the middle of the round. Teams seemed to be split on their opinions of Smith, whom the Saints added in the third round, but I was very surprised to see the Saints add Leonard in Round 4 given that he's such a project at this juncture and will need time to develop.
Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.