2018 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 25-32

Let's take a look at the 2018 NFL Draft hauls of the 32 teams. In compiling these rankings, I took into account my personal grades for each player, how teams addressed priority needs and I made adjustments based upon the amount of picks a team had since teams with more picks have more total chances for success. My rankings continue with teams 25-32.

RANK 25 VIKINGS Draft picks: UCF CB Mike Hughes (No. 30 overall), Pittsburgh OT Brian O'Neill (No. 62 overall), Ohio State DE Jalyn Holmes (No. 102 overall), Central Michigan TE Tyler Conklin (No. 157 overall), Auburn K Daniel Carlson (No. 167 overall), Appalachian State OG Colby Gossett (No. 213 overall), Tulane DE Ade Aruna (No. 218 overall), Cal LB Devante Downs (No. 225 overall).



Analysis: The Vikings' draft is more challenging to analyze at this stage because so many of their picks are developmental in nature. Hughes is talented and fits an immediate need, but O'Neill needs time to get bigger and stronger. They will have to figure out whether they want to play Holmes inside or outside, but I don't think he offers much pass-rush talent as a 4-3 DE. Gossett is a solid Day 3 selection, while Carlson has a chance to become an excellent kicker if he can keep his confidence up.

RANK 26 CARDINALS Draft picks: UCLA QB Josh Rosen (No. 10 overall), Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk (No. 47 overall), Michigan C Mason Cole (No. 97 overall), Fordham RB Chase Edmonds (No. 134 overall), Penn State DB Christian Campbell (No. 182 overall), Cincinnati OT Korey Cunningham (No. 254 overall).



Analysis: I think moving up for Rosen was a no-brainer. The Kirk pick in the second round perfectly complements the Rosen selection, as Kirk will be a high-target option in the future. Cole fits a need, but but I felt like the rest of of their picks were just average outside of the first two days. This draft will likely be remembered as a success or failure based upon how Rosen plays, as he's the anchor of these picks.

RANK 27 STEELERS Draft picks: Virginia Tech S Terrell Edmunds (No. 28 overall), Oklahoma State WR James Washington (No. 60 overall), Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph (No. 76 overall), Western Michigan OT Chukwuma Okorafor (No. 92 overall), Penn State S Marcus Allen (No. 148 overall), N.C. State RB Jaylen Samuels (No. 165 overall), Alabama DT Joshua Frazier (No. 246 overall).



Analysis: I was very surprised to see the Steelers take Edmunds at the backend of the first round, as I had him slotted for Rounds 3-4. Rudolph might be billed as the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger, but I don't expect him to become anything more than an average starter. Adding Washington as the vertical threat to replace Martavis Bryant was outstanding in Round 2. I had high hopes for tackle Okorafor in 2017, but I wasn't very impressed when I watched his tape.

RANK 28 TEXANS Draft picks: Stanford S Justin Reid (No. 68 overall), Mississippi State OT Martinas Rankin (No. 80 overall), UCF TE Jordan Akins (No. 98 overall), Texas Tech WR Keke Coutee (No. 103 overall), Wake Forest LB Duke Ejiofor (No. 177 overall), Mississippi State TE Jordan Thomas (No. 211 overall), Stanford LB Peter Kalambayi (No. 214 overall), San Jose State CB Jermaine Kelly (No. 222 overall).



Analysis: GM Brian Gaine said before the draft that they they wanted to get much faster across the board, and they did just that despite not having a first- or second-round pick. Reid was a steal in Round 3. They added more speed with Akins and Coutee. Ejiofor slid in the draft due to a shoulder issue, but he could pay off in a huge way as a sixth-rounder. This was a solid haul despite their limited draft capital.

RANK 29 CHIEFS Draft picks: Mississippi LB Breeland Speaks (No. 46 overall), Florida State DT Derrick Nnadi (No. 75 overall), Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel (No. 100 overall), Texas A&M S Armani Watts (No. 124 overall), Central Arkansas CB Tremon Smith (No. 196 overall), Tennessee OG Kahlil McKenzie (No. 198 overall).



Analysis: The Chiefs didn't pick until the middle of the second round. They added Speaks, who will challenge for playing time along the defensive line either this year or next. They added a good run defender in Nnadi in the third round as well as a terrific nickel linebacker with cover skills and special-teams talent in O'Daniel. This draft will look a lot better in a few years if Watts and Smith pan out.

RANK 30 EAGLES Draft picks: South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert (No. 49 overall), Pittsburgh CB Avonte Maddox (No. 125 overall), Florida State DE Josh Sweat (No. 130 overall), TCU OT Matt Pryor (No. 206 overall), OT Jordan Mailata (No. 233 overall).



Analysis: The Eagles are the world champs and they're staring at a heavy batch of free agents after the 2018 season, so this draft was about adding developmental talent. By trading out of the first round, the Eagles added an additional second-rounder for next year. Goedert is a Zach Ertz clone who'll be another weapon for Carson Wentz. Sweat's durability will determine if the fourth-rounder will be a factor in the NFL. I could see Pryor becoming a contributor along the offensive line at either tackle or guard. Mailata, a former rugby player, is a lottery ticket that they hope strikes gold after he learns to play the sport.

RANK 31 RAIDERS Draft picks: UCLA OT Kolton Miller (No. 15 overall), Sam Houston State DT P.J. Hall (No. 57 overall), North Carolina A&T OT Brandon Parker (No. 65 overall), LSU DE Arden Key (No. 87 overall), Wisconsin CB Nick Nelson (No. 110 overall), Michigan DT Maurice Hurst (No. 140 overall), Florida P Johnny Townsend (No. 173 overall), Washington LB Azeem Victor (No. 216 overall), Oklahoma State WR Marcell Ateman (No. 228 overall).



Analysis: It might turn out that I underestimated Miller, but I don't see him as a first-round tackle. Now, I absolutely love Hall, but I was pretty surprised they grabbed him so early (Round 2). Key has red flags galore, Nelson didn't record an interception in college and concerns about Hurst's health (he was diagnosed with a heart condition at the NFL Scouting Combine) caused him to plummet down the board. They took a lot of chances. This doesn't seem like a Reggie McKenzie draft.

RANK 32 SAINTS Draft picks: UTSA edge rusher Marcus Davenport (No. 14 overall), UCF WR Tre'Quan Smith (No. 91 overall), Florida State OT Rick Leonard (No. 127 overall), Wisconsin S Natrell Jamerson (No. 164 overall), Boston College DB Kamrin Moore (No. 189 overall), Louisiana Tech RB Boston Scott (No. 201 overall), LSU C Will Clapp (No. 245).



Analysis: Clearly, I wasn't a huge fan of what the Saints did this year after really loving their draft last season. Trading a future first-rounder for Davenport seems very risky to me because he still needs plenty of development. Trading future first-rounders is something you do for guys like Deshaun Watson, not a defensive end in the middle of the round. Teams seemed to be split on their opinions of Smith, whom the Saints added in the third round, but I was very surprised to see the Saints add Leonard in Round 4 given that he's such a project at this juncture and will need time to develop.

