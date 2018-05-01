2018 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 17-24

Let's take a look at the 2018 NFL Draft hauls of the 32 teams. In compiling these rankings, I took into account my personal grades for each player, how teams addressed priority needs and I made adjustments based upon the amount of picks a team had since teams with more picks have more total chances for success. My rankings continue with teams 17-24.

RANK 17 REDSKINS Draft picks: Alabama DT Da'Ron Payne (No. 13 overall), LSU RB Derrius Guice (No. 59 overall), Louisville OT Geron Christian (No. 74 overall), Penn State S Troy Apke (No. 109 overall), Virginia Tech DT Tim Settle (No. 163 overall), Alabama LB Shaun Dion Hamilton (No. 197 overall), Virginia Tech CB Greg Stroman (No. 241 overall), SMU WR Trey Quinn (No. 256 overall).



Analysis: I certainly love the additions of Payne and Guice. However, I thought beyond the first two rounds, the Redskins took some major chances. Christian is talented but might lack the requisite play strength, while Apke was more of a workout warrior than effective safety prospect, in my estimation. I'm a fan of Settle, and he could be a nice find in Round 5 if the big man can keep his weight in check.

RANK 18 DOLPHINS Draft picks: Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (No. 11 overall), Penn State TE Mike Gesicki (No. 42 overall), Ohio State LB Jerome Baker (No. 73 overall), Notre Dame TE Durham Smythe (No. 123 overall), Arizona State RB Kalen Ballage (No. 131 overall), Southern Mississippi S Cornell Armstrong (No. 209 overall), Ohio LB Quentin Polling (No. 227 overall), New Mexico K Jason Sanders (No. 229 overall).



Analysis: The addition of Fitzpatrick adds more consistency and a strong presence to the backend. It will be important for the Dolphins to fit Gesicki into the right role -- he's pass catcher who shouldn't be asked to do much blocking -- but if they do, he could pay off in a big way. The rest of the their draft was relatively solid but unspectacular, with the performance of Smythe and Ballage potentially determining whether this draft was a success.

RANK 19 TITANS Draft picks: Alabama LB Rashaan Evans (No. 22 overall), Boston College edge rusher Harold Landry (No. 41 overall), Arizona S Dane Cruikshank (No. 152 overall), Washington State QB Luke Falk (No. 199 overall).



Analysis: The Titans made moves up the draft board to secure priority targets in Evans (Round 1) and Landry (Round 2). Both are good players that fill big needs. The addition of Cruikshank in the fifth round gives the Titans a special-teams ace who might be able to develop as a box safety. If Falk can stay healthy, he could become a solid backup quarterback for years to come.

RANK 20 SEAHAWKS Draft picks: San Diego State RB Rashaad Penny (No. 27 overall), USC DE Rasheem Green (No. 79 overall), Washington TE Will Dissly (No. 120 overall), UCF LB Shaquem Griffin (No. 141 overall), Oklahoma State DB Tre Flowers (No. 146 overall), Texas P Michael Dickson (No. 149 overall), Ohio State OT Jamarco Jones (No. 168 overall), Temple DE Jacob Martin (No. 186 overall), Florida International QB Alex McGough (No. 220 overall).



Analysis: The Seahawks were dying to move back in Round 1 and add a draft pick in trade. They were able to do that while adding a quality weapon in Penny to help take the pressure off of Russell Wilson. Green has a very high ceiling but a limited floor as a third-rounder. Dissly is a solid blocking option, but I wonder if they pulled the trigger early because they had their fifth-round pick earmarked for Griffin. I rarely get excited about a punter, but Dickson is the truth in the fifth round.

RANK 21 CHARGERS Draft picks: Florida State S Derwin James (No. 17 overall), USC LB Uchenna Nwosu (No. 48 overall), N.C. State DT Justin Jones (No. 84 overall), West Virginia S/LB Kyzir White (No. 119 overall), UCLA C Scott Quessenberry (No. 155 overall), Texas Tech WR Dylan Cantrell (No. 191 overall), Northwestern RB Justin Jackson (No. 251 overall).



Analysis: Landing James at No. 17 could take Gus Bradley's defense to a whole new level, and I wouldn't underestimate the addition of White in the fourth round. Many teams view him as a run-thumping box safety with cover linebacker potential. I also believe they picked up their future starting center (Quessenberry) in the fifth round.

RANK 22 LIONS Draft picks: Arkansas C/OG Frank Ragnow (No. 20 overall), Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson (No. 43 overall), Louisiana-Lafayette DB Tracy Walker (No. 82 overall), Alabama DT Da'Shawn Hand (No. 114 overall), Oregon OT Tyrell Crosby (No. 153 overall), San Diego State RB Nick Bawden (No. 237 overall).



Analysis: The Lions got much more physical up the middle with Ragnow at center, Johnson at running back and Bowden at fullback. Hand should become a rotational player along the defensive line and Crosby could become an eventual starter at guard. Overall, I felt like this draft was low on upside.

RANK 23 FALCONS Draft picks: Alabama WR Calvin Ridley (No. 26 overall), Colorado CB Isaiah Oliver (No. 58 overall), South Florida DT Deadrin Senat (No. 90 overall), Southern Mississippi RB Ito Smith (No. 126 overall), LSU WR Russell Gage (No. 194 overall), Yale LB Foyesade Oluokun (No. 200 overall).



Analysis: Ridley was the top wideout in this draft and adding him to a roster where he doesn't have to play the role of WR1 should benefit him. Oliver is long, athletic and a solid value in the back half of the second round. I love the trade up for Gage in Round 6, as he's a plus special-teams performer and underrated receiving option.

