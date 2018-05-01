CFB 24/7  

 

 

2018 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 9-16

  • By Lance Zierlein
Let's take a look at the 2018 NFL Draft hauls of the 32 teams. In compiling these rankings, I took into account my personal grades for each player, how teams addressed priority needs and I made adjustments based upon the amount of picks a team had since teams with more picks have more total chances for success. My rankings continue with teams 9-16.

RANK

9

JAGUARS

Draft picks: Florida DT Taven Bryan (No. 29 overall), LSU WR D.J. Chark (No. 61 overall), Alabama S Ronnie Harrison (No. 93 overall), N.C. State OT Will Richardson (No. 129 overall), Nebraska QB Tanner Lee (No. 203 overall), Wisconsin LB Leon Jacobs (No. 230 overall), Mississippi State P Logan Cooke (No. 247 overall).

Analysis: I could end up being way off on this one because of the chasm between the ceiling and floor with their first four picks, but I see Bryan, Chark, Harrison, and Richardson as future starters. All four also have the potential to outplay their draft slotting if Jacksonville can keep them focused and improving. Jacobs was made to be a Jaguar and it will be interesting to see how they use this explosive athlete since many teams considered him to be a 3-4 edge player.

RANK

10

PACKERS

Draft picks: Louisville CB Jaire Alexander (No. 18 overall), Iowa CB Josh Jackson (No. 45 overall), Vanderbilt LB Oren Burks (No. 88 overall), Missouri WR J'Mon Moore (No. 133 overall), Washington State OG Cole Madison (No. 138 overall), Alabama P J.K. Scott (No. 172 overall), South Florida WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (No. 174 overall), Notre Dame WR Equanimeous St. Brown (No. 207 overall), Cal DT James Looney (No. 232 overall), Mississippi State LS Hunter Bradley (No. 239 overall), Southeast Missouri LB Kendall Donnerson (No. 248 overall).

Analysis: The Packers traded back in the first round to pick up a future first-rounder and then moved back up to get the guy they coveted from the beginning -- Alexander. Jackson is a ballhawking, long-armed cornerback who fortifies the secondary and they found much-needed speed at linebacker (Burks). Two of their three Day 3 WRs (Moore, Valdes-Scantling, St. Brown) could end up sticking on the roster.

RANK

11

49ERS

Draft picks: Notre Dame OT Mike McGlinchey (No. 9 overall), Washington WR Dante Pettis (No. 44 overall), BYU LB Fred Warner (No. 70 overall), Southern Mississippi S Tarvarius Moore (No. 95 overall), N.C. State DE Kentavius Street (No. 128 overall), Kansas State DB D.J. Reed (No. 142 overall), Florida DB Marcell Harris (No. 184 overall), Temple DT Jullian Taylor (No. 223 overall), Middle Tennessee WR Richie James (No. 240 overall).

Analysis: The Raiders were supposedly going to take Mike McGlinchey at No. 10 if the 49ers didn't pick him at No. 9, but that sure seems early. It was also surprising to see them trade up to land Pettis with the 44th pick. I thought Rounds 3-5 for San Francisco were filled with a good combination of consistent competitors like Warner/Reed and good risk/reward value picks like Moore and Street.

RANK

12

BILLS

Draft picks: Wyoming QB Josh Allen (No. 7 overall), Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds (No. 16 overall), Stanford DT Harrison Phillips (No. 96 overall), Weber State DB Taron Johnson (No. 121 overall), Jacksonville State DB Siran Neal (No. 154 overall), Virginia Tech OG Wyatt Teller (No. 166 overall), Clemson WR Ray-Ray McCloud (No. 187 overall), North Carolina WR Austin Proehl (No. 255 overall).

Analysis: All in all, a solid first draft for new GM Brandon Beane. He was able to add his QB (Allen) without having to deal his second first-rounder and he was able to maneuver up the board to steal Edmunds at 16. Phillips will work into the DT rotation quickly, while Johnson could do the same in the secondary by 2019.

RANK

13

BENGALS

Draft picks: Ohio State C/OG Billy Price (No. 21 overall), Wake Forest S Jessie Bates (No. 54 overall), Ohio State DE Sam Hubbard (No. 77 overall), Texas LB Malik Jefferson (No. 78 overall), Miami RB Mark Walton (No. 112 overall), Illinois State DB Davontae Harris (No. 151 overall), Virginia DT Andrew Brown (No. 158 overall), Western Michigan CB Darius Phillips (No. 170 overall), Toledo QB Logan Woodside (No. 249 overall), Mississippi OG Rod Taylor (No. 252 overall), Florida State WR Auden Tate (No. 253 overall).

Analysis: The Bengals used their lone first-round pick to add a new starting left tackle in Cordy Glenn (swapping picks with the Bills earlier this off-season) and a starting center in Price. Both will be immediate upgrades to help the meager rushing attack. Beyond that, it was a rock-solid draft, as they added potential future starters in Bates and Hubbard, as well as solid backups in Walton, Jefferson, Harris and Brown.

RANK

14

PANTHERS

Draft picks: Maryland WR D.J. Moore (No. 24 overall), LSU CB Donte Jackson (No. 55 overall), Tennessee DB Rashaan Gaulden (No. 85 overall), Indiana TE Ian Thomas (No. 101 overall), Mississippi LB Marquis Haynes (No. 136 overall), Maryland LB Jermaine Carter (No. 161 overall), North Carolina LB Andre Smith (No. 234 overall), Miami DT Kendrick Norton (No. 242 overall).

Analysis: There's no doubt that Carolina's draft picks within the first four rounds are in need of much more development. However, Moore and Jackson have very high upsides, while Gaulden and Haynes are good players that will just have to work around speed and size limitations, respectively.

RANK

15

PATRIOTS

Draft picks: Georgia OT Isaiah Wynn (No. 23 overall), Georgia RB Sony Michel (No. 31 overall), Florida CB Duke Dawson (No. 56 overall), Purdue LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (No. 143 overall), Arizona State LB Christian Sam (No. 178 overall), Miami WR Braxton Berrios (No. 210 overall), LSU QB Danny Etling (No. 219 overall), Western Carolina DB Keion Crossen (No. 243 overall), Florida State TE Ryan Izzo (No. 250 overall).

Analysis: Wynn and Michel had some of the most consistent tape I studied all draft season. I'd say the same thing about Dawson. The Patriots didn't make a pick in Rounds 3-4, but in the later rounds they added competition/depth at linebacker (Bentley/Sam) and grabbed another sudden, sure-handed slot option in Berrios to likely take over the spot left vacant by the departure of Danny Amendola.

RANK

16

JETS

Draft picks: USC QB Sam Darnold (No. 3 overall), Fort Hays State DT Nathan Shepherd (No. 72 overall), Miami TE Christopher Herndon (No. 107 overall), Tulane CB Parry Nickerson (No. 179 overall), Connecticut DT Folorunso Fatukasi (No. 180 overall), Virginia State RB Trenton Cannon (No. 204 overall).

Analysis: Anytime you can land the top quarterback available at No. 3 overall, it helps your draft. Shepherd's age (turns 25 in October) might have scared teams off in Round 2, but he's a strong value pick in Round 3. Nickerson, Fatukasi, and Cannon all have the ability to outperform their draft slotting.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

