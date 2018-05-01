2018 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 9-16

Let's take a look at the 2018 NFL Draft hauls of the 32 teams. In compiling these rankings, I took into account my personal grades for each player, how teams addressed priority needs and I made adjustments based upon the amount of picks a team had since teams with more picks have more total chances for success. My rankings continue with teams 9-16.

RANK 9 JAGUARS Draft picks: Florida DT Taven Bryan (No. 29 overall), LSU WR D.J. Chark (No. 61 overall), Alabama S Ronnie Harrison (No. 93 overall), N.C. State OT Will Richardson (No. 129 overall), Nebraska QB Tanner Lee (No. 203 overall), Wisconsin LB Leon Jacobs (No. 230 overall), Mississippi State P Logan Cooke (No. 247 overall).



Analysis: I could end up being way off on this one because of the chasm between the ceiling and floor with their first four picks, but I see Bryan, Chark, Harrison, and Richardson as future starters. All four also have the potential to outplay their draft slotting if Jacksonville can keep them focused and improving. Jacobs was made to be a Jaguar and it will be interesting to see how they use this explosive athlete since many teams considered him to be a 3-4 edge player.

RANK 12 BILLS Draft picks: Wyoming QB Josh Allen (No. 7 overall), Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds (No. 16 overall), Stanford DT Harrison Phillips (No. 96 overall), Weber State DB Taron Johnson (No. 121 overall), Jacksonville State DB Siran Neal (No. 154 overall), Virginia Tech OG Wyatt Teller (No. 166 overall), Clemson WR Ray-Ray McCloud (No. 187 overall), North Carolina WR Austin Proehl (No. 255 overall).



Analysis: All in all, a solid first draft for new GM Brandon Beane. He was able to add his QB (Allen) without having to deal his second first-rounder and he was able to maneuver up the board to steal Edmunds at 16. Phillips will work into the DT rotation quickly, while Johnson could do the same in the secondary by 2019.

RANK 14 PANTHERS Draft picks: Maryland WR D.J. Moore (No. 24 overall), LSU CB Donte Jackson (No. 55 overall), Tennessee DB Rashaan Gaulden (No. 85 overall), Indiana TE Ian Thomas (No. 101 overall), Mississippi LB Marquis Haynes (No. 136 overall), Maryland LB Jermaine Carter (No. 161 overall), North Carolina LB Andre Smith (No. 234 overall), Miami DT Kendrick Norton (No. 242 overall).



Analysis: There's no doubt that Carolina's draft picks within the first four rounds are in need of much more development. However, Moore and Jackson have very high upsides, while Gaulden and Haynes are good players that will just have to work around speed and size limitations, respectively.

RANK 16 JETS Draft picks: USC QB Sam Darnold (No. 3 overall), Fort Hays State DT Nathan Shepherd (No. 72 overall), Miami TE Christopher Herndon (No. 107 overall), Tulane CB Parry Nickerson (No. 179 overall), Connecticut DT Folorunso Fatukasi (No. 180 overall), Virginia State RB Trenton Cannon (No. 204 overall).



Analysis: Anytime you can land the top quarterback available at No. 3 overall, it helps your draft. Shepherd's age (turns 25 in October) might have scared teams off in Round 2, but he's a strong value pick in Round 3. Nickerson, Fatukasi, and Cannon all have the ability to outperform their draft slotting.

