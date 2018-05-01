2018 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 9-16

Let's take a look at the 2018 NFL Draft hauls of the 32 teams. In compiling these rankings, I took into account my personal grades for each player, how teams addressed priority needs and I made adjustments based upon the amount of picks a team had since teams with more picks have more total chances for success. My rankings continue with teams 9-16.
Draft picks: Florida DT
Taven Bryan (No. 29 overall), LSU WR
D.J. Chark (No. 61 overall), Alabama S
Ronnie Harrison (No. 93 overall), N.C. State OT
Will Richardson (No. 129 overall), Nebraska QB
Tanner Lee (No. 203 overall), Wisconsin LB
Leon Jacobs (No. 230 overall), Mississippi State P
Logan Cooke (No. 247 overall).
Analysis: I could end up being way off on this one because of the chasm between the ceiling and floor with their first four picks, but I see Bryan, Chark, Harrison, and Richardson as future starters. All four also have the potential to outplay their draft slotting if Jacksonville can keep them focused and improving. Jacobs was made to be a Jaguar and it will be interesting to see how they use this explosive athlete since many teams considered him to be a 3-4 edge player.
Draft picks: Louisville CB
Jaire Alexander (No. 18 overall), Iowa CB
Josh Jackson (No. 45 overall), Vanderbilt LB
Oren Burks (No. 88 overall), Missouri WR
J'Mon Moore (No. 133 overall), Washington State OG
Cole Madison (No. 138 overall), Alabama P J.K. Scott (No. 172 overall), South Florida WR
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (No. 174 overall), Notre Dame WR
Equanimeous St. Brown (No. 207 overall), Cal DT
James Looney (No. 232 overall), Mississippi State LS
Hunter Bradley (No. 239 overall), Southeast Missouri LB
Kendall Donnerson (No. 248 overall).
Analysis: The Packers traded back in the first round to pick up a future first-rounder and then moved back up to get the guy they coveted from the beginning -- Alexander. Jackson is a ballhawking, long-armed cornerback who fortifies the secondary and they found much-needed speed at linebacker (Burks). Two of their three Day 3 WRs (Moore, Valdes-Scantling, St. Brown) could end up sticking on the roster.
Draft picks: Notre Dame OT
Mike McGlinchey (No. 9 overall), Washington WR
Dante Pettis (No. 44 overall), BYU LB
Fred Warner (No. 70 overall), Southern Mississippi S
Tarvarius Moore (No. 95 overall), N.C. State DE
Kentavius Street (No. 128 overall), Kansas State DB
D.J. Reed (No. 142 overall), Florida DB
Marcell Harris (No. 184 overall), Temple DT
Jullian Taylor (No. 223 overall), Middle Tennessee WR
Richie James (No. 240 overall).
Analysis: The Raiders were supposedly going to take Mike McGlinchey at No. 10 if the 49ers didn't pick him at No. 9, but that sure seems early. It was also surprising to see them trade up to land Pettis with the 44th pick. I thought Rounds 3-5 for San Francisco were filled with a good combination of consistent competitors like Warner/Reed and good risk/reward value picks like Moore and Street.
Draft picks: Wyoming QB
Josh Allen (No. 7 overall), Virginia Tech LB
Tremaine Edmunds (No. 16 overall), Stanford DT
Harrison Phillips (No. 96 overall), Weber State DB
Taron Johnson (No. 121 overall), Jacksonville State DB
Siran Neal (No. 154 overall), Virginia Tech OG
Wyatt Teller (No. 166 overall), Clemson WR
Ray-Ray McCloud (No. 187 overall), North Carolina WR
Austin Proehl (No. 255 overall).
Analysis: All in all, a solid first draft for new GM Brandon Beane. He was able to add his QB (Allen) without having to deal his second first-rounder and he was able to maneuver up the board to steal Edmunds at 16. Phillips will work into the DT rotation quickly, while Johnson could do the same in the secondary by 2019.
Draft picks: Ohio State C/OG
Billy Price (No. 21 overall), Wake Forest S
Jessie Bates (No. 54 overall), Ohio State DE
Sam Hubbard (No. 77 overall), Texas LB
Malik Jefferson (No. 78 overall), Miami RB
Mark Walton (No. 112 overall), Illinois State DB
Davontae Harris (No. 151 overall), Virginia DT
Andrew Brown (No. 158 overall), Western Michigan CB
Darius Phillips (No. 170 overall), Toledo QB
Logan Woodside (No. 249 overall), Mississippi OG
Rod Taylor (No. 252 overall), Florida State WR
Auden Tate (No. 253 overall).
Analysis: The Bengals used their lone first-round pick to add a new starting left tackle in Cordy Glenn (swapping picks with the Bills earlier this off-season) and a starting center in Price. Both will be immediate upgrades to help the meager rushing attack. Beyond that, it was a rock-solid draft, as they added potential future starters in Bates and Hubbard, as well as solid backups in Walton, Jefferson, Harris and Brown.
Draft picks: Maryland WR
D.J. Moore (No. 24 overall), LSU CB
Donte Jackson (No. 55 overall), Tennessee DB
Rashaan Gaulden (No. 85 overall), Indiana TE
Ian Thomas (No. 101 overall), Mississippi LB
Marquis Haynes (No. 136 overall), Maryland LB
Jermaine Carter (No. 161 overall), North Carolina LB
Andre Smith (No. 234 overall), Miami DT
Kendrick Norton (No. 242 overall).
Analysis: There's no doubt that Carolina's draft picks within the first four rounds are in need of much more development. However, Moore and Jackson have very high upsides, while Gaulden and Haynes are good players that will just have to work around speed and size limitations, respectively.
Draft picks: Georgia OT
Isaiah Wynn (No. 23 overall), Georgia RB
Sony Michel (No. 31 overall), Florida CB
Duke Dawson (No. 56 overall), Purdue LB
Ja'Whaun Bentley (No. 143 overall), Arizona State LB
Christian Sam (No. 178 overall), Miami WR
Braxton Berrios (No. 210 overall), LSU QB
Danny Etling (No. 219 overall), Western Carolina DB
Keion Crossen (No. 243 overall), Florida State TE
Ryan Izzo (No. 250 overall).
Analysis: Wynn and Michel had some of the most consistent tape I studied all draft season. I'd say the same thing about Dawson. The Patriots didn't make a pick in Rounds 3-4, but in the later rounds they added competition/depth at linebacker (Bentley/Sam) and grabbed another sudden, sure-handed slot option in Berrios to likely take over the spot left vacant by the departure of Danny Amendola.
Draft picks: USC QB
Sam Darnold (No. 3 overall), Fort Hays State DT
Nathan Shepherd (No. 72 overall), Miami TE Christopher Herndon (No. 107 overall), Tulane CB
Parry Nickerson (No. 179 overall), Connecticut DT Folorunso Fatukasi (No. 180 overall), Virginia State RB
Trenton Cannon (No. 204 overall).
Analysis: Anytime you can land the top quarterback available at No. 3 overall, it helps your draft. Shepherd's age (turns 25 in October) might have scared teams off in Round 2, but he's a strong value pick in Round 3. Nickerson, Fatukasi, and Cannon all have the ability to outperform their draft slotting.
