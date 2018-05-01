2018 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 1-8

Ranking or grading teams immediately after the NFL draft is never easy. Let's face it -- we are passing out grades and analysis for general managers, coaches, and players when the next wave of rookies haven't even played a NFL game yet. So, obviously, putting together a ranking or grade for draft classes so quickly can be very tricky.

Since I've watched tape and assigned grades to almost all of the prospects that were selected (save a small handful in the late rounds), I have a mathematical starting point for how I think teams fared in this draft. In compiling these rankings, I took into account my personal grades for each player, how teams addressed priority needs and I made adjustments based upon the amount of picks a team had since teams with more picks have more total chances for success. Trades for veteran players were not taken into consideration for these rankings -- we're focused on the 2018 draft hauls here.

I will tell you that I was very surprised with how closely bunched many of these teams were and there seemed to be a relatively small amount of high-end and low-end drafts according to how I structured my overall grading scale. Keep in mind -- teams like the Texans, Rams, and Chiefs were hurt a little bit by not having an early pick.

RANK 1 GIANTS Draft picks: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley (No. 2 overall), UTEP OG Will Hernandez (No. 34 overall), Georgia LB Lorenzo Carter (No. 66 overall), N.C. State DT B.J. Hill (No. 69 overall), Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta (No. 108 overall), Miami DT R.J. McIntosh (No. 139 overall).



Analysis: Remember that the Giants dealt away Jason Pierre-Paul and dealt for Alec Ogletree, which helped to shape this draft somewhat. They stayed still and added Barkley before selecting a top-notch mauler at guard in Hernandez to fortify the offensive line. Carter is a mega-athlete who flashed his senior year and was a good value in Round 3. While I'm not as high on the Lauletta pick, there are some smart people that believe the fourth-rounder could become a starter in the league.

RANK 4 BUCCANEERS Draft picks: Washington DT Vita Vea (No. 12 overall), USC RB Ronald Jones (No. 38 overall), North Carolina DB M.J. Stewart (No. 53 overall), Auburn CB Carlton Davis (No. 63 overall), Humboldt State OG Alex Cappa (No. 94 overall), Pittsburgh S Jordan Whitehead (No. 117 overall), Pennsylvania WR Justin Watson (No. 144 overall), Wisconsin LB Jack Cichy (No. 202 overall).



Analysis: One of the reasons that I like the Bucs' draft so much is that they clearly had a vision to make their team tougher and they drafted accordingly. Vea is a potentially dominant interior defender, but I was also a fan of adding strong, aggressive cornerbacks like Davis and Stewart in the second round. On offense, Jones offers a slashing playmaker at running back and many teams see Watson as a potential fifth-round steal.

RANK 6 BROWNS Draft picks: Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield (No. 1 overall), Ohio State CB Denzel Ward (No. 4 overall), Nevada OG Austin Corbett (No. 33 overall), Georgia RB Nick Chubb (No. 35 overall), Miami DE Chad Thomas (No. 67 overall), Florida WR Antonio Callaway (No. 105 overall), Memphis LB Genard Avery (No. 150 overall), Texas A&M WR Damion Ratley (No. 175 overall), Louisiana-Lafayette CB Simeon Thomas (No. 188 overall).



Analysis: I like what Cleveland did, but I didn't love it. Obviously, anytime you pass on the top-rated players for a need position like QB it can come back to haunt you, but when you do it again for an undersized (but talented) cornerback in Ward, it opens you up for second guessing. Corbett and Chubb are solid ballers. The upsides of Callaway and Ratley have me excited.

RANK 8 BEARS Draft picks: Georgia LB Roquan Smith (No. 8 overall), Iowa C James Daniels (No. 39 overall), Memphis WR Anthony Miller (No. 51 overall), Western Kentucky LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (No. 115 overall), Delaware DE Bilal Nichols (No. 145 overall), Utah LB Kylie Fitts (No. 181 overall), Georgia WR Javon Wims (No. 224 overall).



Analysis: The Bears added a potential future Pro Bowler in Smith and nabbed the top-rated center in this draft (on my board) in the second round in Daniels. Several teams had their sights set on the gritty Miller, and the Bears likely broke those clubs' collective hearts when they jumped up to get him. They grabbed upside guys the rest of the way.

