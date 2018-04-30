Players react to spots 100-81 of 'Top 100' list

The first rankings of 'The Top 100 Players of 2018 were ranked Monday night. Several players went to social media to share their thoughts on the list on spots 100-81.
Mike Daniels 93???? WHATTTTT?! I couldnât have made the list at this point. This is nutsâ Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) May 1, 2018
Not go lie @TreyDeuce32RTR they made a mistake on that one. You definitely should be higher the 98 fam. #NFLTop100â Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) May 1, 2018
Down year for me but Iâll take it and be back stronger and Iâm betting on myself. I hold myself to a higher standard, but blessed to be recognized in the top 100 of this competitive league . #God100 #GopackGo https://t.co/HvbikcpVn0â Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) May 1, 2018
Congratulations to my big dawg @awhitworth77 for being 87 in the Top 100! Little do they know weâll be even better next year! BELIEVE THATâ¼ï¸â Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) May 1, 2018
Iâm not big on complaining about a list this inconsequential, but cmon. Best tackle in the NFL last year. https://t.co/YJzWdZdvbCâ Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 1, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/OUrBVddbJwâ Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) May 1, 2018
Well deserved but should be way higher, heâs plays pretty much every position on defense!! https://t.co/BWgWvgFmaUâ Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) May 1, 2018
We're just getting started! ï¿½ï¿½ #justwait https://t.co/aY1YA9DdDkâ Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) May 1, 2018
I see you ï¿½ï¿½ @elguapo #NFLTop100â Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) May 1, 2018
Oh HECK NO! https://t.co/MwmthNnqD7â Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) May 1, 2018
Motivation Iâm coming back ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/v0fGVasaV0â Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) May 1, 2018
Seein these cats on here ï¿½ï¿½#NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/Txh6EPKKE2â Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) May 1, 2018
From the concrete a rose grew @YannGetSacks91 https://t.co/f7C0uHO53Nâ 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) May 1, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½. I appreciate all yâall boys around the league foreal! Blessings to you all! https://t.co/kvfDNLtRXZâ Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) May 1, 2018
âwhen you first come in the game they try to play youâ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ https://t.co/jVX841vBsAâ Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) May 1, 2018
View all comments