Players react to spots 100-81 of 'Top 100' list

The first rankings of 'The Top 100 Players of 2018 were ranked Monday night. Several players went to social media to share their thoughts on the list on spots 100-81.

Mike Daniels 93???? WHATTTTT?! I couldnât have made the list at this point. This is nuts â Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) May 1, 2018

Not go lie @TreyDeuce32RTR they made a mistake on that one. You definitely should be higher the 98 fam. #NFLTop100 â Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) May 1, 2018

Down year for me but Iâll take it and be back stronger and Iâm betting on myself. I hold myself to a higher standard, but blessed to be recognized in the top 100 of this competitive league . #God100 #GopackGo https://t.co/HvbikcpVn0 â Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) May 1, 2018

Congratulations to my big dawg @awhitworth77 for being 87 in the Top 100! Little do they know weâll be even better next year! BELIEVE THATâ¼ï¸ â Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) May 1, 2018

Iâm not big on complaining about a list this inconsequential, but cmon. Best tackle in the NFL last year. https://t.co/YJzWdZdvbC â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 1, 2018

Well deserved but should be way higher, heâs plays pretty much every position on defense!! https://t.co/BWgWvgFmaU â Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) May 1, 2018

ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½. I appreciate all yâall boys around the league foreal! Blessings to you all! https://t.co/kvfDNLtRXZ â Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) May 1, 2018