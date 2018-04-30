Eagles exercise fifth-year option on WR Nelson Agholor

The Eagles on Monday exercised a fifth-year option on wide receiver Nelson Agholor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Agholor, whom the Eagles selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, comes off his most productive season after two mostly unproductive campaigns.

After producing 648 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 59 catches in his first two professional seasons, the 6-foot, 198-pound Agholor totaled 62 catches for 768 yards and eight touchdowns while working mostly as a slot receiver in 2017. He also had nine catches for 84 yards in the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Agholor joins other former first-round picks around the league from the 2015 NFL Draft class to receive the fifth-year option Monday. The list includes 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes and Browns safety Damarious Randall.