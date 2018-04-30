Aurora shooting survivor signs with the Chargers

Prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, the story of Zack Golditch's NFL dream was making the rounds. The 23-year-old has a had a journey unlike any other NFL prospect -- Golditch was wounded in the Aurora movie theatre mass shooting in 2012. He was not selected in this year's draft, but the offensive tackle was signed by the Chargers on Saturday.

Nearly six years after surviving a mass shooting at an Aurora movie theater, Zack Golditchâs NFL dreams are beginning to come true. https://t.co/oLvjVLYARi â USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 30, 2018

"I'm super excited. It's been a long process," Goldtich told the Reporter-Herald. "It's exciting, because I kind of had an idea the Chargers would be a place I would end up, because they had a lot of interest in me from the beginning."

Golditch, who played OT for the Colorado State, said several NFL teams had shown interest in him. He chose the Chargers because it presented the best chance for him to make a roster and he has family in Southern California.

"I think it's a great opportunity for me to go out and make the team," said Golditch.

There are plenty of undrafted players who went on to have amazing NFL careers. Considering all that he's overcome already, I would not be surprised to see him in between the lines on Sundays.