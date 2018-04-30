2018 NFL Draft: 20 undrafted rookies in most favorable situations

Former SMU receiver Trey Quinn was crowned "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday night as the last selection of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was not the last prospect to find a job, however, as hundreds of players who went undrafted were signed by teams after the draft ended on Saturday.

Most teams will have at least one or two of those undrafted rookies on their 53-man roster, with some clubs relying on more of them if their past late-round draft picks can't beat them out for roster spots. Here are 20 players that I think have great chances to make their new team.

Note: The undrafted free-agent market is still fluid, and many teams have not yet confirmed their signings. This list is based on reports and official transactions.

1) Marcell Frazier, DE, Seahawks

College: Missouri

The skinny: Frazier has a chance to become a dangerous pass-rush specialist in Seattle's system due to his quickness and length.

2) Toby Weathersby, OT, Eagles

College: LSU

The skinny: For an Eagles team needing depth at tackle, finding a big-bodied swing tackle like Weathersby after the draft was a nice bonus.

3) Akrum Wadley, RB, Titans

College: Iowa

The skinny: Even with Dion Lewis on the squad, the Titans needed another complementary back behind Derrick Henry. Wadley's small (5-foot-10, 194 pounds), but he should be a capable No. 3 option this year, and might even move up the chart in Year Two or Three.

4) Deatrick Nichols, CB, Cardinals

College: South Florida

The skinny: An undersized but competitive corner, Nichols has a great chance to make the Cardinals, who need help at the position.

College: Maryland

The skinny: Jackson's a physical corner who refuses to back down from bigger receivers. He'll earn himself a role right off the bat.

6) Byron Pringle, WR, Chiefs

College: Kansas State

The skinny: Pringle's going to challenge Demarcus Robinson for the fourth spot on the receiver depth chart this season. He has the speed and hands to be a great downfield target for Patrick Mahomes.

7) Robert Foster, WR, Bills

College: Alabama

The skinny: The Bills selected a couple of quick receivers in the late rounds (Ray-Ray McCloud, Austin Proehl), but found the larger downfield receiver in Foster after the draft. Josh Allen's arm needs to be stretched out, and Foster has the size/speed combo to make that happen.

8) Nic Shimonek, QB, Chargers

College: Texas Tech

The skinny: Yes, he's an Air Raid quarterback, but Shimonek has the mental acumen to run an NFL offensive effectively, which is an underrated quality of a young backup. He also has the physical ability to move the ball at the next level. I think he has a chance to beat out Geno Smith for a roster spot.

9) Matt Gono, OG, Falcons

College: Wesley

The skinny: While he comes from the Division III ranks, Gono's got the game for the next level. I suspect he'll make the team this year and compete for a starting spot in Year Two, using his size, nasty demeanor, and surprising agility to move from tackle to guard.

10) Jordan Chunn, RB, Cowboys

College: Troy

The skinny: I know the Cowboys drafted Bo Scarbrough in the seventh round, but Chunn has just as good a chance to make the squad. The Alfred Morris look-alike has thick, powerful legs and is adept at catching the ball out of the backfield.

11) Grant Haley, CB, Giants

College: Penn State

The skinny: I don't care that Haley (5-9) lacks ideal height. He's competitive and quick, making him an excellent nickel defender. That's something the Giants needed to get out of draft weekend.

12) Poona Ford, DT, Seahawks

College: Texas

The skinny: The Seahawks signed 33-year-old Tom Johnson to a one-year contract, although the similarly active-but-undersized Ford could unseat him as a backup nose tackle behind Jarran Reed.

13) Taylor Stallworth, DT, Saints

College: South Carolina

The skinny: Defensive tackle depth is an issue for the Saints, and they did not have enough picks to address it during the draft. But they found a draftable player in Stallworth after the proceedings. He has the size and hustle to make an impact as a rotational player in 2018. He could play an even bigger role down the road.

14) Kyle Bosch, OG, Panthers

College: West Virginia

The skinny: Taylor Moton should slide into the left guard spot that's open following Andrew Norwell's departure in free agency. But landing Bosch and Taylor Hearn as undrafted signees makes for an intriguing camp battle to see who backs up Moton. I like Bosch's chances.

15) David Wells, TE, Cowboys

College: San Diego State

The skinny: The expected retirement of Jason Witten made finding a tight end crucial for Dallas. Drafting Stanford's Dalton Schultz in the fourth round made sense, and Rico Gathers still has potential, but Wells will compete for a roster spot because he can make an impact as a blocker and a receiver.

16) Jalen Davis, CB, Dolphins

College: Utah State

The skinny: Davis should have received a lot more attention through the draft process, but his lack of size was a hurdle for teams. If you flip on the tape, he shows the stuff of a pro cornerback. He'll have an opportunity to compete to become one of Miami's top four corners, and he has a good chance to stick.

17) Sean Welsh, C, Redskins

College: Iowa

The skinny: Depth on the interior offensive line was a need area for Washington, so landing this versatile former Hawkeye after the draft was key. He might line up next to former teammate Brandon Scherff in the pivot in 2018 or 2019.

18) Quin Blanding, S, Redskins

College: Virginia

The skinny: Blanding's lack of top-end speed cost him a draft slot. He will compete for playing time with fourth-round selection Troy Apke, however, because he's a instinctive player and an expert tackler in space.

19) David Steinmetz, OT, Dolphins

College: Purdue

The skinny: At 6-8 and 310 pounds, Steinmetz is just plain difficult to get around. He'll get a good chance to make the roster in Miami if he can emulate similarly built Sam Young's game during training camp.

20) De'Mornay Pierson-El, WR, Redskins

College: Nebraska

The skinny: Washington had one of the worst punt-return averages in the league last season, and Pierson-El excelled in that role at Nebraska. He also had five touchdowns last season as a receiver, so he could back up Jamison Crowder in the short-receiving game, as well.

