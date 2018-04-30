Vikings re-sign 39-year-old CB Terence Newman

Like the famous Energizer Bunny, Vikings cornerback Terence Newman keeps going and going and going.

Minnesota announced Monday that Newman re-signed for his 16th professional season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 5-foot-10, 197-pound Newman entered the league in 2003 as a first-round pick (fifth overall) out of Kansas State with the Cowboys, where he first linked up with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, then the Dallas defensive coordinator.

Newman, who has spent the past three seasons with the Vikings, has played under Zimmer for nine of his 15 previous professional seasons, including stints in Dallas (2003-06) and Cincinnati (2012-13).

The 39-year-old Newman's 42 career interceptions currently rank second among active players, and he is 10th among active players with 221 career games.

Newman, a two-time Pro Bowler, has registered at least one interception in every season. He's started 205 games while tallying 876 tackles (745 solo), 172 passes defensed and two sacks.

In his current role, Newman will continue to provide veteran leadership to Minnesota's defensive backs group, which includes Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Harrison Smith, Mackensie Alexander and 2018 first-round pick Mike Hughes, among others.

Newman's presence isn't lost on Alexander, who appreciates having the veteran cornerback around.

"Terence is a guy that's always been behind me, always been pushing me, always been talking to me throughout everything that's going on," Alexander told the Vikings' official website in December. "Sometimes you look at him and it's like, 'Man.' He makes some plays that it's like, '[Dang], he knew that was coming.' Or, 'How did he know that was coming?' Things like that. That's Terence, man. Terence is Terence."

Newman, who turns 40 on Sept. 4, is set to become the oldest defensive player in the league.