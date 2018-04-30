Drake: Friend To All NFL Superstars

If the 2018 NFL Draft had a soundtrack, it would be recorded and produced by Drake.

Aubrey Graham dominated the walk-out song circuit, providing the tunes for five future NFL stars as they went on stage to hug Roger Goodell. From "God's Plan" to "Glow" to "Do Not Disturb," the league's love for Champagne Papi is real and it is not exactly a secret.

Another poorly-kept secret: The feeling is very much mutual. Just peek at Drake's Instagram feed and you'll notice the Grammy Award-winner just wants to lace 'em up and tackle someone on Sundays.

Exhibit A: This recent post featuring Giants superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Note to NFL cornerbacks: Don't think you can get away with smack-talking OBJ like this. Drake's bromance with Big Blue's top target goes back (like one-three) to a 2015 Charity Softball Game in Houston.

Let's set the stage here. Odell is your reigning Rookie of the Year. Drake just went platinum with If You're Reading This, It's Too Late. Play ball, gentlemen.

Fast forward to spring 2016 -- the bromance has grown exponentially. What's the next step? Moving in together.

The pair is seen hosting and hosting what appears to be some crazy backyard jumpsuit parties... featuring Patriots star Rob Gronkowski and Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola.

