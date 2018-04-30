Baker Mayfield: From Uber driver to No. 1 pick

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 30, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. This may seem like a photo from one of those undercover celeb Uber driver videos, but Baker Mayfield was actually driving people around not too long ago. Uber driver, walk-on, Heisman trophy winner, and now No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick -- anything is possible.

From my Uber driver to #1 overall pick, congrats Baker! pic.twitter.com/CTWciJvbIx â Aaron Lax (@a_lax3) April 27, 2018

2. In the seventh round, the Eagles drafted a rugby player that has no football experience. However, at 6-foot-8, 346 pounds, Jordan Mailata has the size and mobility to deserve a shot in the NFL.

3. All-Pro level footwork was on full display at the University of Nevada's spring game.

First spring ball was a success, but this was the Highlight of the dayâ¼ï¸ watch the release ï¿½ï¿½ #wolfpack pic.twitter.com/onv9BjRy7K â T-Willï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@_kidwilliams_) April 29, 2018

4. Odell Beckham Jr. got some training in with Drake.