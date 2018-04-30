Baker Mayfield: From Uber driver to No. 1 pick

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 30, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. This may seem like a photo from one of those undercover celeb Uber driver videos, but Baker Mayfield was actually driving people around not too long ago. Uber driver, walk-on, Heisman trophy winner, and now No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick -- anything is possible.

2. In the seventh round, the Eagles drafted a rugby player that has no football experience. However, at 6-foot-8, 346 pounds, Jordan Mailata has the size and mobility to deserve a shot in the NFL.

3. All-Pro level footwork was on full display at the University of Nevada's spring game.

4. Odell Beckham Jr. got some training in with Drake.

