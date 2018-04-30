Redskins cut veteran defensive tackle Terrell McClain

The collateral damage stemming from the NFL draft is beginning to manifest.

After selecting two defensive tackles in the draft this weekend, the Washington Redskins thinned their D-Line group by releasing Terrell McClain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The 29-year-old signed a four-year, $21 million contract in Washington in 2017 but lasted just one year of the deal.

After three years in Dallas, McClain's one season in Washington was forgettable. He compiled 20 tackles and two sacks in 12 appearances last season, including two starts. Pro Football Focus graded McClain 120 out of 122 eligible interior defenders last season.

The Redskins drafted Da'Ron Payne in the first round and Tim Settle in the fifth to upgrade their interior alongside 2017 first-round pick Jonathan Allen, Stacy McGee, Matt Ioannidis, Ziggy Hood and a smorgasbord of other D-Linemen.