Projecting top 100 NFL rookies of 2018: Players 1-25

Players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft are getting acquainted with their new clubs and hoping to make their presence felt right away as they transition to the next level. Here's a ranking of the top 100 rookies based on who will make the biggest impact in Year One.

RANK 1 Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants With big-strike ability on all three downs, Barkley can transform the Giants' offense with an offensive line that should be improved thanks to the additions of Will Hernandez, Nate Solder and Patrick Omameh.

RANK 2 Quenton Nelson, OG, Colts There isn't a player in this draft class who is more likely to be an immediate and effective full-time starter.

RANK 3 Bradley Chubb, OLB, Broncos The Broncos pick up the draft's premier pass rusher to work in tandem with Von Miller, which should bolster their 22nd-ranked total of 33 sacks in 2017.

RANK 4 Derwin James, S, Chargers The Chargers got one of the best values of the first round, and a versatile player defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will love, when the former FSU star slipped to No. 17 overall.

RANK 5 Roquan Smith, LB, Bears Where better than the Chicago Bears for the Butkus Award winner? Along with the talent of the draft's best linebacker, Smith will bring a Butkus-like edge to that defense.

RANK 6 Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns Browns fans will be glad to learn they've added a quarterback who is more Russell Wilson-like than Johnny Manziel-like.

RANK 7 Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Dolphins The Dolphins can do almost anything with Fitzpatrick in the secondary, but he's at his best in the nickelback spot, blanketing slot receivers.

RANK 8 Vita Vea, DT, Bucs Pairing Vea with Gerald McCoy should make the Bucs' run defense a nightmare in the A and B gaps. His technique needs work, but with his size and strength, you can forget about driving him off of the line of scrimmage.

RANK 9 Josh Rosen, QB, Cardinals Rosen's comfort in the pocket will suit him well in the NFL, and it won't hurt to have a future Hall of Famer to throw to in Larry Fitzgerald.

RANK 10 D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers Moore, who ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, figures to be a nice complement to Devin Funchess, whose game is more about size than speed.

RANK 11 Sam Darnold, QB, Jets In the former USC star, the Jets bring in the quarterback who, more than any other top QB prospect, can handle the pressure of playing in New York.

RANK 12 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Bills Linebackers who weigh 253 pounds and run the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds don't come around often. He can play inside or come off the edge, which will help give him every-down value in Buffalo.

RANK 13 Da'Ron Payne, DT, Redskins Running the ball against the Redskins just got a lot tougher thanks to the addition of the most dominant defensive tackle Alabama has had under Nick Saban. Yes, moreso than Marcell Dareus.

RANK 14 Hayden Hurst, TE, Ravens Hurst brings a blazing competitive fire and looks like a natural at the position despite playing TE for only two seasons.

RANK 15 Denzel Ward, CB, Browns The draft's best cornerback prospect went a bit earlier than expected, but should fit nicely in Cleveland, where a young secondary gets even younger.

RANK 16 Mike McGlinchey, OT, 49ers If you're going to invest a $137.5 million contract in QB Jimmy Garoppolo, you'd better invest something more in his health. McGlinchey will bring an immediate return on investment to that end.

RANK 17 Derrius Guice, RB, Redskins Based on talent alone, the former LSU star could've been the second running back drafted instead of the seventh.

RANK 18 Harold Landry, OLB, Titans The Titans get a slippery pass rusher to fill an area of need on the edge.

RANK 19 Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals In Kirk, the Cardinals not only get a natural slot receiver with excellent hands, but an explosive return specialist as well.

RANK 20 Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins The Dolphins add a tight end in Gesicki who should make for a very difficult coverage matchup with his size and length.

RANK 21 D.J. Chark, WR, Jaguars Following the offseason losses of Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns, the Jaguars needed a draft jolt at receiver, and Chark gives them a big-play threat.

RANK 22 Connor Williams, OL, Cowboys In Williams, the Cowboys infuse another starter into one of the NFL's most talented offensive lines. He'll likely play left guard, which will allow La'el Collins to settle in at right tackle.

RANK 23 Maurice Hurst, DT, Raiders Medical reports on the Raiders fifth-round pick might've cost him in the draft -- he was diagnosed with a heart condition at the NFL Scouting Combine -- but they don't cost him here. He's a first-round talent and an immediate impact starter in Oakland.

RANK 24 Billy Price, C, Bengals The Bengals ranked No. 31 in the NFL in rushing last season and they continued to revamp their offensive line with Price, whose blend of athleticism and intelligence should help the club's running game.

RANK 25 Ronnie Harrison, S, Jaguars A perfect addition to one of the NFL's best defenses, Harrison will bring an enforcer mentality in the mold of former Jaguar Donovin Darius.

