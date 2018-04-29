Ozzie Newsome 'emotional' after his final Ravens draft

Ozzie Newsome has plenty of experience making the "call of a lifetime" to prospects eagerly awaiting their draft-day fates. But Newsome's conversation with the final pick of his prolific career as general manager of the Baltimore Ravens was a little different.

"It was emotional," Newsome said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "The kid told me that he was going to make me proud."

Newsome and the Ravens' brain trust selected Ferris State defensive end Zach Sieler 238th overall. Newsome made sure Sieler was keenly aware of the significance of his selection.

"We're in the seventh round, and you are a Raven," Newsome told Sieler. "And you know what else? I've been doing this for 22 years, you're my last pick ... you going to make me proud? All right, that's all I need to hear."

After Newsome's brief talk with Sieler, everyone in the Ravens' draft war room applauded in appreciation.

"That was one of the greatest moments that I'll ever experience in professional life," coach John Harbaugh said. "The good news is that it's not really the end. It's the beginning of a new era."