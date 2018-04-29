Colts GM never took Andrew Luck trade offers seriously

Although Andrew Luck hasn't thrown a pass in a meaningful NFL game since New Year's Day 2017, the Indianapolis Colts haven't wavered in their belief that the quarterback remains among the league's premier passers.

It appears other NFL teams might feel that way, too.

Speaking to reporters after the NFL draft on Saturday, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said he received trade offers for Luck in October. The calls were made before the trade deadline, prior to the Colts placing him on injured reserve because of complications associated with his ongoing rehab from shoulder surgery.

"Look, we had some calls last year at the trade deadline," Ballard said, per the team's official website. "And I just -- come on man. I'm not taking those seriously.

"We're not trading Andrew Luck. I'm not putting that on my resumé."

Ballard's comment was prompted by Colts owner Jim Irsay telling local reporters earlier Saturday that Indy was never tempted by the generous trade offers made for Luck.

"Trust me, there were people that would've given an unprecedented amount of draft picks, all with a No. 1 [pick] behind them, for him, and we wouldn't even think of drifting in that direction," Irsay said. "He's our guy. We feel 100-percent confident that he is going to come back and lead this football team with some of the new teammates he's accumulated to great things."

Luck's nagging shoulder injury and subsequent surgery and rehab sidelined him for the entire 2017 season. He was extremely limited in the team's voluntary veteran minicamp last week, and he still hasn't been cleared to throw a football. Despite this, Ballard, Irsay and coach Frank Reich have expressed confidence that Luck will play in 2018. Luck has previously said he hopes to be throwing footballs again by the start of training camp.

Still, it appears the Colts, who've continually preached patience when it comes to Luck's ongoing rehab, wouldn't trade the world to see him chucking "The Duke" as soon as possible.

"The progress that he has made, it's a stepping stone process," Irsay said. "He's gotta go through practices. He's gotta get roughed up a little by his teammates, he's gotta get roughed up in the preseason. He's gotta play regular season when it's all on the line."