ATN Podcast: NFL draft winners & losers!

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling and Marc Sessler -- recap Days 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft and give their overall thoughts on this year's draft class, including Shaquem Griffin joining his twin brother in Seattle and the phone call he got from the Seahawks (4:30); The Steelers pick a QB late in Mason Rudolph, along with his top WR from Oklahoma State (16:00); Darius Guice gets drafted by the Redskins, falling all the way to No. 59 (31:00). The Go Get My Lunch Sandwich Board update leads to more intriguing draft reactions and debates (42:00); Plus, Jeremy Bergman takes time out of his impeccable acting career to check in from Arlington -- not Dallas -- to describe the scene from the weekend (1:08:00).

