2018 undrafted free-agent deals for all 32 NFL teams

Now that the 2018 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.
Arizona Cardinals
LB Matt Oplinger
Atlanta Falcons
WR Damoun Patterson, CB Chris Lammons, FB Luke McNitt
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
QB Kyle Allen, RB Reggie Bonnafon
Chicago Bears
CB Kevin Toliver
Cincinnati Bengals
LB Junior Joseph
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
QB JT Barrett
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
CB Troy Brown
Los Angeles Rams
WR Steven Mitchell
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
TE Tyler Hoppes
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
WR Keith Kirkwood
New York Giants
New York Jets
Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
RB Josh Adams
Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Greg Gilmore