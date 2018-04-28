News  

 

 

2018 undrafted free-agent deals for all 32 NFL teams

Print
  • By NFL.com
More Columns >

Now that the 2018 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.

Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions officially occur, or are reported by news outlets.

Arizona Cardinals


LB Matt Oplinger


Atlanta Falcons


WR Damoun Patterson, CB Chris Lammons, FB Luke McNitt


Baltimore Ravens



Buffalo Bills



Carolina Panthers


QB Kyle Allen, RB Reggie Bonnafon


Chicago Bears


CB Kevin Toliver


Cincinnati Bengals


LB Junior Joseph


Cleveland Browns



Dallas Cowboys



Denver Broncos



Detroit Lions



Green Bay Packers



Houston Texans



Indianapolis Colts

QB JT Barrett



Jacksonville Jaguars



Kansas City Chiefs



Los Angeles Chargers


CB Troy Brown


Los Angeles Rams


WR Steven Mitchell


Miami Dolphins



Minnesota Vikings


TE Tyler Hoppes


New England Patriots



New Orleans Saints


WR Keith Kirkwood


New York Giants



New York Jets



Oakland Raiders



Philadelphia Eagles


RB Josh Adams


Pittsburgh Steelers


DT Greg Gilmore


San Francisco 49ers



Seattle Seahawks



Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Tennessee Titans



Washington Redskins



See all of the selections for the 2018 NFL Draft here.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0