Mr. Irrelevant: SMU WR Trey Quinn is draft's final pick

The Washington Redskins made SMU WR Trey Quinn Mr. Irrelevant on Saturday as the final selection -- No. 256 overall -- of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Quinn's production exploded in his final college season, making 114 catches for 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Mustangs last season. Quinn (6 feet, 203 pounds) signed with LSU out of high school and later transferred to SMU after the 2015 season.

"He gets in and out of breaks, he catches everything, and he was a big-time recruit going to LSU," said NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock.

Quinn caught just 22 passes over two years at LSU, and sat out the 2016 season under NCAA transfer rules. The last pick of the draft changed hands twice on Day 3 of the draft. It was initially owned by the Atlanta Falcons, and was then traded to the Los Angeles Rams before the Redskins acquired the close-out selection.

