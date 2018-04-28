Punters taken back-to-back for first time since 1982

NFL drafts have had runs on punters before, but it's been nearly four decades since a draft had a run on punters quite like the one we saw Saturday afternoon.

When the Packers took Alabama's JK Scott at pick No. 172 overall, and the Raiders followed that up with Florida's Johnny Townsend at No. 173, they became the first punters to go in consecutive picks since 1982. That year, Case DeBruijn (Chiefs, 214th overall) and Maury Buford (Chargers, 215th) went back-to-back.

Through the middle of the sixth round, three total punters (Michael Dickson to the Seahawks at No. 149 the other) and one kicker (Daniel Carlson to the Vikings at No. 167) had been selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.