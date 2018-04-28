Colts trade defensive end Henry Anderson to Jets

Gang Green has found a replacement for former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson.

The Colts have traded defensive end Henry Anderson to the Jets in exchange for the No. 235 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Indianapolis announced Saturday.

A third-round pick in 2015, Anderson began his career in strong fashion, out-playing veteran teammates only to suffer a torn ACL at midseason. He's been plagued by injuries ever since, finishing last season on injured reserve with a laryngeal fracture.

Although he's a starting caliber player when healthy, Anderson is ill-suited to new Colts coordinator Matt Eberflus' 4-3 scheme. He's a better fit with Todd Bowles, who runs a 3-4 defense in New York.

This is a worthwhile flier for the Jets. In the final year of his contract, Anderson figures to vie with third-round rookie Nathan Shepherd for snaps opposite Leonard Williams.