Dallas Cowboys use fifth-round pick on QB Mike White

The Dallas Cowboys have landed a brand-new signal-caller.

The team on Saturday selected Western Kentucky's Mike White with their fifth-round pick (No. 171 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound White started 27 games for the Hilltoppers over the past two seasons after transferring from South Florida in 2015.

"Throws a really tight spiral and a catchable ball," one scout told Bob McGinn of BobMcGinnFootball.com. "When Jeff Brohm was head coach they were in this wide-open vertical deal and this kid thrived. It was a little more West Coast dink-dunk this year. He's accurate. He protects the ball."

White isn't a scrambler, but he offers a quick release, which prompted a second scout to tell McGinn: "If you give this kid time he will carve you up. He's a sleeper starter who, at worst, is a great backup."

The Cowboys have a locked-in starter in Dak Prescott and the team likes backup Cooper Rush. That said, White likely has a chance to compete for the No. 2 role in Big D.