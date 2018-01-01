Quick-snap grades for every team through Day 2 of 2018 draft

I've heard the argument that grades on draft picks immediately after the draft are worthless. But I don't agree.

These grades are not about what the player will look like three years from now, because no one knows. What the grades represent are an evaluation of the process each team went through to get the players they did, and whether their selection is of appropriate value as a prospect given their college game and athleticism.

Taking this snapshot now also gives a baseline evaluation of teams' decision-making processes. If a prospect is considered a great pick the day of the draft, but doesn't work out, that's a completely different evaluation of his new team's decision than a "bust" who was considered a reach at the time. Waiting for three years to grade these picks leads to revisionist history, not an accurate evaluation.

Note: Selections and trades in the early rounds carry a heavier weight in the overall grade than those in the later rounds.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Draft picks: Wyoming QB Josh Allen (No. 7 overall), Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds (No. 16 overall), Stanford DT Harrison Phillips (No. 96 overall).

The skinny: Tackle Cordy Glenn was shipped to Cincinnati in a swap of picks, setting Buffalo into a position to move up again to pick Allen. Giving up two second-round picks without trading the No. 22 pick this year or next year's first-round pick is fine. Allen's inaccuracy as a thrower against marginal competition makes him a risk that many teams wouldn't want to take. He showed improvement through the draft process, though, so it's possible this will turn out. The Bills also moved down in last year's draft to get a second first-rounder this year via Kansas City, and then moved back up when the exceptional Edmunds was available at 16. A good trade, especially since they only moved from the third to the fifth round in the deal. Trading to land Allen made Friday night quiet for the Bills, and we'll have to see if he was worth it. But picking up Phillips late in the third round was a great deal, as he could be a perfect replacement for nose tackle Kyle Williams whenever he retires. The guy led Stanford in tackles last year as a nose tackle. Think about that.

Miami Dolphins

Draft picks: Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (No. 11 overall), Penn State TE Mike Gesicki (No. 42 overall), Ohio State LB Jerome Baker (No. 73 overall).

The skinny: The Dolphins didn't go get a top-notch quarterback, instead waiting to see if Ryan Tannehill returns healthy and productive. We'll see if they pick a QB later as a backup plan. I can't blame them for taking Fitzpatrick, though, as he will push Miami's defense -- not just secondary -- to another level. With Julius Thomas no longer on the team, the Dolphins needed to find a tight end. Gesicki is a phenomenal athlete, like Thomas, but scouts were concerned about his long strides preventing him from winning against veteran defenders. He'll be tough to defend against on jump balls, though. Miami needed a linebacker, and Baker can move. They met their top defensive need with this pick. However, they still haven't picked a quarterback.

New England Patriots

Draft picks: Georgia OT Isaiah Wynn (No. 23 overall), Georgia RB Sony Michel (No. 31 overall), Florida CB Duke Dawson (No. 56 overall).

The skinny: There's not many sub-6-foot-3 tackles in the NFL. But Wynn's length and athleticism allowed him to excel at the position with the Bulldogs, and there's no reason to think he can't be a solid player there in the NFL. He also plays with a nasty streak. Just another four-year, high-character player for Bill Belichick. His college teammate, running back Michel, will join him in Foxboro. Michel has the versatility to be a star in the Patriots' system, working as a receiver and slashing through defenses as a runner. On Day 2, the Patriots made only one pick, but moved down a couple of times to get fourth-round picks and Chicago's 2019 second-round pick. They also swapped third- and fifth-round picks for 49ers right tackle Trenton Brown. They did select Dawson, a slot corner and trouble-maker for receivers, trading away a fourth-round pick to Tampa Bay to select him. He'll contribute right away.

New York Jets

Draft picks: USC QB Sam Darnold (No. 3 overall), Fort Hays State DT Nathan Shepherd (No. 72 overall).

The skinny: The Jets gave up three second-round picks to move up three spots to find a quarterback. They might have gotten the top quarterback on their board with Darnold sitting there (though they wouldn't admit it if he wasn't their top QB). They paid a pretty high price to get him, but it's not franchise-killing if it doesn't work out. It was a good move that could become a great move. The Darnold trade limited their selections on Day 2. Shepherd will take over the nose tackle spot for the Jets, using his power and leverage to keep the line of scrimmage right where it is.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Draft picks: South Carolina TE Hayden Hurst (No. 25 overall), Louisville QB Lamar Jackson (No. 32 overall), Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown (No. 83 overall), Oklahoma TE Mark Andrews (No. 86 overall).

The skinny: The Ravens picked up a slew of picks in two trade-downs and still got a talent at a need position (tight end). That's a great way for Ozzie Newsome to start off his final draft as the Ravens' GM. Hurst is a smooth, sure-handed receiver who will provide toughness inside and stretch the field. I think fellow tight end Dallas Goedert has a potentially great future, though, so I would have gone that direction instead. Giving up a second-round pick in 2019 to get Jackson is not an overly risky play. I'm a believer in Jackson's playmaking ability and he's under no pressure to play in 2018. Jackson is a worthy selection. Brown was a strong legacy pick for the Ravens. The son of the late former Ravens OT Orlando Brown will likely outperform his much-maligned workout numbers at left or right tackle, especially if he shows teams those poor results were not because of a problem with his work ethic. Andrews joined Hurst as tight ends picked in this draft by the Ravens. Andrews will test the middle of defenses much like Hurst. Joe Flacco and Jackson will love throwing to these guys.

Cincinnati Bengals

Draft picks: Ohio State C/OG Billy Price (No. 21 overall), Wake Forest S Jessie Bates (No. 54 overall), Ohio State DE Sam Hubbard (No. 77 overall), Texas LB Malik Jefferson (No. 78 overall).

The skinny: Picking up Cordy Glenn from the Bills for a move down of 10 spots in the first round will help their offensive line, so that needs to be considered here. Selecting Price, a center/guard, continues the Bengals' effort to get stronger up front, though I think there could have been more of a difference-maker selected here. The Bengals could have waited and landed a very good interior offensive lineman in the second or third round. The Bengals picked up an extra third-round pick by moving down a few spots in Round 2. Their back-to-back third-rounders -- Hubbard and Jefferson -- beef up their front seven. The games of both guys weren't loved by scouts, but in the third round, these picks make sense. Jefferson could be a particularly good value if everything comes together as he matures.

Cleveland Browns

Draft picks: Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield (No. 1 overall), Ohio State CB Denzel Ward (No. 4 overall), Nevada OG Austin Corbett (No. 33 overall), Georgia RB Nick Chubb (No. 35 overall), Miami DE Chad Thomas (No. 67 overall).

The skinny: Browns GM John Dorsey benefited from his predecessors' bounty. They picked up a first-round pick in this draft by trading down and passing on Deshaun Watson last April. Now, they have Mayfield, a fiery leader with passing skills that they believe can take the team's mojo to the next level. They had to pick a QB at No. 1, and they did. The only red flag here is that Mayfield needs to make plays from the pocket to succeed. If Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen excel and Mayfield doesn't, then their process was flawed. Picking Ward No. 4 overall, ahead of Bradley Chubb, was a bit of a reach. If he ends up being a Terence Newman clone, though, it could turn out to be a good pick. On Day 2, the Browns used a pick they received in Brock Osweiler trade to solidify their offensive line with Corbett, who can play inside or outside. Will he replace Joe Thomas? Chubb was an excellent choice, as well, because he will pound the ball between the tackles and create space for himself. Thomas is an athletic, explosive defensive end who can make an impact as a rotational player right away.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft picks: Virginia Tech S Terrell Edmunds (No. 28 overall), Oklahoma State WR James Washington (No. 60 overall), Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph (No. 76 overall), Western Michigan OT Chukwuma Okorafor (No. 92 overall).

The skinny: The Steelers went safety, as expected, but picked Edmunds, the brother of fellow first-round pick Tremaine, instead of Stanford's Justin Reid and others. This was a surprise pick to most, and probably a round early -- but given his strength and NFL bloodlines (father, Ferrell, played tight end in the league), but maybe it shouldn't have been. He'll be a welcomed addition to the team, either way. Trading Martavis Bryant to Oakland for a third-round pick meant they needed to find another big-play receiver. Washington isn't tall or an elite speedster, but his super-long arms and ability to win the jump ball make him a solid find late in the second round. He was paired with his former teammate, Rudolph, in the third round. They could make for an interesting duo in a couple of years. Rudolph was a good third-round value. Okorafor could become a starter, but needs to work harder and faster on the field or he'll be out of the league fast.

AFC South

Houston Texans

Draft picks: Stanford S Justin Reid (No. 68 overall), Mississippi State OT Martinas Rankin (No. 80 overall), UCF TE Jordan Akins (No. 98 overall).

The skinny: If the Texans had the fourth pick in this draft, instead of trading up to pick Deshaun Watson last April, would they be better off? It seems unlikely, so I'll stick with the "A" grade I gave them last year. But we'll know more when Watson is healthy again. When Houston finally made a pick early in the third round, they found a great value in Reid. He's a bit tight in the hips, but he's also a smart, downhill player who will start for many years. They also got great value in Rankin, a tackle from Mississippi State who could play multiple spots. The dude just doesn't get beat, and will be a solid starter. Picking Akins over other tight ends like Ian Thomas and Troy Fumagalli is a move that's worth questioning.

Indianapolis Colts

Draft picks: Notre Dame OG Quenton Nelson (No. 6 overall), South Carolina State LB Darius Leonard (No. 36 overall), Auburn OG Braden Smith (No. 37 overall), Rutgers DE Kemoko Turay (No. 52 overall), Ohio State DE Tyquan Lewis (No. 64 overall).

The skinny: GM Chris Ballard hauled in three second-round picks from the Jets to move down just three slots. They still got Quenton Nelson, one of the top three players in the draft. He'll be a difference maker up front for an organization that needs to protect its franchise player. Ballard converted three second-round picks (two from their aforementioned pre-draft trade-down) into good players. I thought there were better players on the board when they picked Leonard and Smith early in the second round, however. Lewis didn't have great production last year, but he had a great junior season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft picks: Florida DT Taven Bryan (No. 29 overall), LSU WR D.J. Chark (No. 61 overall), Alabama S Ronnie Harrison (No. 93 overall).

The skinny: The Jaguars selected Bryan, even though they already have a load of talent on defensive line. But Philadelphia did win a Super Bowl with a strong rotation, and Bryan has some real potential that the Jags' coaches could tap into. They have a need for an inside linebacker, but the players of value at the position in the first round were already gone. Jacksonville got a good vertical threat in Chark late in the second round, and they hope he's as good a value as Allen Robinson was a few years ago. If he can be physical as well as win downfield, Blake Bortles could have something special. Landing Harrison in the late third round was a no-brainer in terms of value. He will punish ball carriers with impunity.

Tennessee Titans

Draft picks: Alabama LB Rashaan Evans (No. 22 overall), Boston College edge rusher Harold Landry (No. 41 overall).

The skinny: The Titans really needed an inside linebacker after the departure of Avery Williamson, so trading up for Evans made sense. They had to move down two rounds (giving up a fourth-rounder and picking up a sixth-rounder) to get ahead of the Patriots to secure Evans, but that's reasonable for an instant starter who can do a lot on the field. I can't knock the Titans for sending the Raiders a third-round pick to go get Landry. He will take over for Derrick Morgan or Brian Orakpo sooner than later. They'll find depth at other positions on Saturday and after the draft.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Draft picks: N.C. State edge rusher Bradley Chubb (No. 5 overall), SMU WR Courtland Sutton (No. 40 overall), Oregon RB Royce Freeman (No. 71 overall), Boston College DB Isaac Yiadom (No. 99 overall).

The skinny: Chubb was the best value on the board for this team. Putting him and Von Miller on the same defense makes them dangerous again, like when DeMarcus Ware and Miller were doing their thing. Case Keenum's two-year deal took QB out of the equation here, and Paxton Lynch still has an opportunity to grow into a starter. Sutton's going to be a playmaker at the next level because of his quick feet and size. The Broncos also needed a running back after letting C.J. Anderson go, and found one in Freeman, who looked more explosive later in the 2017 season. He might be getting back to his former self after struggling through injury; if he returns to form, the team got a steal. Trading Aqib Talib meant the Broncos were in need of a corner with length. Yiadom is a good fit.

Kansas City Chiefs

Draft picks: Mississippi LB Breeland Speaks (No. 46 overall), Florida State DT Derrick Nnadi (No. 75 overall), Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel (No. 100 overall).

The skinny: The Chiefs had no first-round selection this year because they traded up 17 spots in 2017 to bring in Patrick Mahomes. The young gunslinger played well enough last season that the team unloaded veteran Alex Smith this off-season. The Chiefs wanted a versatile defender in the second round, and they gave up a third-round pick to go get Speaks, who fits the bill. Speaks has potential, and he'll have to meet it to make the trade-up worthwhile. Nnadi will be a good nose tackle, but can he affect the passing game enough to justify the team's decision to give up a fourth-round pick to move up 11 spots to get him? With the final pick in the third round, the Chiefs added O'Daniel, who will play a safety/linebacker hybrid role. The value was about right, and it will be an interesting fit.

Los Angeles Chargers

Draft picks: Florida State S Derwin James (No. 17 overall), USC LB Uchenna Nwosu (No. 48 overall), N.C. State DT Justin Jones (No. 84 overall).

The skinny: The Chargers let the draft come to them in the first round, and they got a great player at a need position. Doesn't get much better than that for a mid-first-round selection. James is fluid, tough, and fast. I don't understand why he was still available at 17. The team was looking to improve its linebacker situation, and it deemed Nwosu the best option available in the middle of the second round. Will Texas' Malik Jefferson or Georgia's Lorenzo Carter -- who were both still on the board -- prove to be better players? Time will tell. They found their nose tackle in the third round, picking Jones. This might have been a little early for him, but we'll see if he can put it all together to be more than a rotational player.

Oakland Raiders

Draft picks: UCLA OT Kolton Miller (No. 15 overall), Sam Houston State DT P.J. Hall (No. 57 overall), North Carolina A&T OT Brandon Parker (No. 65 overall), LSU DE Arden Key (No. 87 overall).

The skinny: With many top-notch defenders on the board, the Raiders took an athletic but inconsistent tackle in Miller. His tape did not put him in the mid-first round. The team did get a third- and fifth-round pick in the trade to with Arizona to move five picks down (from 10 to 15), so that's a plus. Hall was one of my favorite non-FBS players in this draft, but his ascension to the second round was astounding. I believe his quickness and tenacious nature will translate to the NFL. Parker is raw and a bit of a reach in the early third, especially for a team that already picked an offensive tackle in Round 1. The Raiders took a chance on Key, who struggled with issues and injuries during his college career. If he can straighten things out, maybe he'll use his length to become a potent pass rusher.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Draft picks: Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch (No. 19 overall), Texas OG Connor Williams (No. 50 overall), Colorado State WR Michael Gallup (No. 81 overall).

The skinny: Vander Esch is a talented off-the-ball linebacker who can move on the outside and slip tackles inside to find the ball. The Cowboys needed to bolster the position, but should they have found a pass-catcher here instead given their dire need at the position and having their pick of the best? It's a good pick -- if his neck truly is not a problem. Williams will likely play guard for the Cowboys. He'll join a nasty group up front and has the talent to make Pro Bowls. They found a future starter at receiver with Gallup. His progress as a rookie will have a large effect on how the passing offense performs in 2018.

New York Giants

Draft picks: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley (No. 2 overall), UTEP OG Will Hernandez (No. 34 overall), Georgia LB Lorenzo Carter (No. 66 overall), N.C. State DT B.J. Hill (No. 69 overall).

The skinny: Saquon Barkley was the No. 1 prospect on many teams' boards. Pass rusher Bradley Chubb, taken by Denver three spots later, could prove to be a better investment with this pick because of the attrition at running back, but there's no blaming them for taking Barkley. Hernandez is a brute of a left guard who will lead the way for Barkley. They had signed a couple of veterans inside, but Hernandez was good value near the top of the second round. Carter can play off the ball in coverage and against the run. He'll need to show the Giants he is committed football. Hill will disrupt things for offenses from his defensive tackle position.

Philadelphia Eagles

Draft picks: South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert (No. 49 overall).

The skinny: General Manager Howie Roseman took advantage of other teams ignoring Lamar Jackson by trading out of the first round so Baltimore could select him. He grabbed the Ravens' 2019 second-round pick and moved up in the second round on Friday night to select a tight end they could have taken in the first round: Dallas Goedert. He'll be an outstanding player in the Jimmy Graham mold. The Eagles had given up their second-round pick to the Browns to get Carson Wentz two years ago and traded away their third-rounder to Buffalo, giving them just two picks in the first three rounds.

Washington Redskins

Draft picks: Alabama DT Da'Ron Payne (No. 13 overall), LSU RB Derrius Guice (No. 59 overall), Louisville OT Geron Christian (No. 74 overall).

The skinny: Payne wasn't overly productive in college, but his ability to stop the run was desperately needed for the league's worst run defense. If he continues to improve, he and former Tide teammate Jonathan Allen could be a great one-two punch. The Redskins took a chance on running back Derrius Guice, who was tough to tackle at the college level. They needed a true bellcow back in Washington, and now they have one who runs angry and will no doubt carry a large chip on his shoulder for dropping in the draft. Christian played both sides of the line in Bobby Petrino's offense at Louisville, and his athleticism made fans of scouts across the league. He'll have to up his game to handle the strength of pro defensive ends.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Draft picks: Georgia LB Roquan Smith (No. 8 overall), Iowa C James Daniels (No. 39 overall), Memphis WR Anthony Miller (No. 51 overall).

The skinny: The Bears found much-needed speed and talent for their defense with the addition of Smith. He is not a physical specimen in the Brian Urlacher mold but still a force to be reckoned with. The Georgia star was the best player on the board at the eighth pick. Daniels will fit into the Bears' offensive line wherever coaches can stick him. If his knees are fine, he'll start in the league for a long time. They paid a 2019 second-round and 2018 fourth-round pick to get an outstanding receiver in Miller. He'll take over Cam Meredith's spot and could be a long-time starter due to his competitive nature.

Detroit Lions

Draft picks: Arkansas C/OG Frank Ragnow (No. 20 overall), Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson (No. 43 overall), Louisiana-Lafayette DB Tracy Walker (No. 82 overall).

The skinny: Detroit got stronger in the middle by picking Ragnow, who could play guard for now, or move to center if needed. Either way, he'll move the line of scrimmage. Matthew Stafford feels better already. The Lions were so interested in Johnson that they gave up a fourth-round pick to move up eight spots. That's marginal value, though I expect Johnson will be a good back. Walker was picked two rounds earlier than expected, but he has the skills to become a starter in the league.

Green Bay Packers

Draft picks: Louisville CB Jaire Alexander (No. 18 overall), Iowa CB Josh Jackson (No. 45 overall), Vanderbilt LB Oren Burks (No. 88 overall).

The skinny: Even with talented safety Derwin James on the board, the Saints gave the Packers a deal too rich to give up. Getting a 2019 first-round pick was a steal. Alexander was the second-best corner in the draft on most team boards, despite being a shade over 5-foot-10. They did give up a third-round pick to move up but the net effect of the two trades is still a positive, and they met their biggest position need with a player who can be an above-average starter. The team continued to bolster its secondary with Jackson in the second round. The question is, should they have picked two corners right away, ignoring other needs? With aging free agent veteran Tramon Williams planned as a starter this year, it was probably a good move. Moving up for Burks cost them a fourth-rounder, but he adds athleticism, strength, versatility and intelligence. He'll be a good starter for them at a spot they desperately needed to upgrade.

Minnesota Vikings

Draft picks: UCF CB Mike Hughes (No. 30 overall), Pittsburgh OT Brian O'Neill (No. 62 overall).

The skinny: Terence Newman is no longer with the team, and Mackensie Alexander needed competition in the slot, so the Vikings ignored the offensive line need to pick Hughes. He's a great athlete with some off-field concerns and only average size. He should excel inside for the Vikings. O'Neill needs to get stronger in the lower body to prevent losing leverage, but could end up a good investment in time. GM Rick Spielman moved out of the third round, but only down eight spots, and gained a sixth-round pick in the process.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Draft picks: Alabama WR Calvin Ridley (No. 26 overall), Colorado CB Isaiah Oliver (No. 58 overall), South Florida DT Deadrin Senat (No. 90 overall).

The skinny: Even though the team had needs on defense that Taven Bryan and others could have met, it's tough to blame Thomas Dimitroff for taking a good value in Ridley. Ridley's quickness will complement Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu quite well, especially with Andre Roberts and Taylor Gabriel no longer with the team. The Falcons got more good value in the second round, picking Oliver, who is long and can adjust to the ball down the sideline quite well. They addressed the nose tackle position in the third round, taking Senat, who presents strength and quickness off the ball that could be a real issue for offensive lines, much like current Falcon Grady Jarrett.

Carolina Panthers

Draft picks: Maryland WR D.J. Moore (No. 24 overall), LSU CB Donte Jackson (No. 55 overall), Tennessee DB Rashaan Gaulden (No. 85 overall).

The skinny: Moore was the best receiver in the draft. He's fast, quick, elusive, and tough. Get him the ball and let him go. Cam Newton needs more weapons, and now he's got a very good one. Jackson is a sticky corner who has no fear. If he wasn't so slight, he might have gone sooner. Despite his frame, he's willing to mix it up with any receiver. The Panthers got a good one to replace Daryl Worley in Gaulden, who is a physical defensive back that went in the correct part of the draft. The Panthers can play him at safety, corner, or nickel.

New Orleans Saints

Draft picks: UTSA edge rusher Marcus Davenport (No. 14 overall), UCF WR Tre'Quan Smith (No. 91 overall).

The skinny: The Saints jumped up the board to get their man. Davenport is a talented player, but trading a 2019 first-round pick and a 2018 fifth-round pick to go get a raw pass rusher was a very heavy price. Alvin Kamara was acquired last April for a second-round pick this year, and after one year that seems like a great move. The Saints found depth at receiver with Smith, who presents a blend of toughness and speed. He should fit into the rotation this year and earn more playing time as his career progresses.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft picks: Washington DT Vita Vea (No. 12 overall), USC RB Ronald Jones (No. 38 overall), North Carolina DB M.J. Stewart (No. 53 overall), Auburn CB Carlton Davis (No. 63 overall), Humboldt State OG Alex Cappa (No. 94 overall).

The skinny: Vea could be a difference-maker against the run and as a penetrator in the interior. There was better value at a position of need in Florida State safety Derwin James. They could have picked a nose tackle later in the draft. But they did pick up two second-round picks by trading back only five spots in the first round. That haul resulted in a starting running back in Jones, who can do a bit of everything and was a worthy selection. Pairing Stewart with outside corner Carlton Davis gives the Bucs depth. Cappa is a starting guard for the Buccaneers sooner than later. He'll get after it in a big way.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Draft picks: UCLA QB Josh Rosen (No. 10 overall), Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk (No. 47 overall), Michigan C Mason Cole (No. 97 overall).

The skinny: Rosen is the best pure pocket passer in the draft. The Cardinals need to protect him, but if they do, he'll be a Pro Bowler. Giving up third- and fifth-round picks was more than reasonable for a player with his potential. Kirk is an excellent fit, not only because of his skills but the impending retirement of Larry Fitzgerald. Cole brings versatility to the Cardinals, as he started at center and tackle for Michigan. He was picked a little early for my taste, but he'll be a consistent contributor on Sundays.

Los Angeles Rams

Draft picks: TCU OT Joseph Noteboom (No. 89 overall).

The skinny: Les Snead pulled the trigger on a trade with the Patriots to land receiver Brandin Cooks, giving up the team's first-round pick and swapping a sixth-rounder for a fourth-round selection. Jared Goff is already thriving under coach Sean McVay, and now he has a very reliable pass-catcher in Cooks. This is a "win-now" move, which makes more sense than relying on a rookie receiver to help the offense. Snead gave up his second-round pick for Sammy Watkins, who played well for a year and then moved on. I'm sure that's not what the team had in mind when trading for him. Finally able to pick in the middle of the third round, the Rams get a swing tackle in Noteboom, who showed impressive movement last season. This was a good pick for a team needing depth at the position.

San Francisco 49ers

Draft picks: Notre Dame OT Mike McGlinchey (No. 9 overall), Washington WR Dante Pettis (No. 44 overall), BYU LB Fred Warner (No. 70 overall), Southern Mississippi S Tarvarius Moore (No. 95 overall).

The skinny: McGlinchey brings power in the run game, and if he can learn to be a better pass protector, the 49ers will have a great find. He's a solid player, but linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safeties Derwin James and Minkah Fitzpatrick would have been better values. Armed with two second-round picks, they moved up to get Pettis, a competitive receiver/returner that was adequate value. Warner is a solid linebacker worthy of a third-round pick; he'll shore things up at whatever spot the team requires at the second level (Will, Mike, or Sam). Moore, a late-riser, is an athletic player with starter potential.

Seattle Seahawks

Draft picks: San Diego State RB Rashaad Penny (No. 27 overall), USC DE Rasheem Green (No. 79 overall).

The skinny: There was zero surprise the Seahawks traded down, as they expected their guys to be available later. Penny is a good back but picked too early. This is the modus operandi for the Seahawks in recent years, picking someone in the first round much earlier than most people project. And, in most cases, the picks haven't worked out. Seattle lost its second-round pick in a trade for Sheldon Richardson, which only turned out to be an unsuccessful one-year deal. Selecting Green in the third round was good value, and could be a steal like Michael Bennett was years ago. He should be a better pro player than he was in college.

