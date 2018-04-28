Lions select Oregon OL Tyrell Crosby with No. 153 pick

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions picked up a high-value offensive lineman in the fifth round on Saturday.

Detroit selected Oregon tackle/guard Tyrell Crosby with the 15th pick in the fifth round and the 153rd overall selection. Crosby was ranked 42nd on Gil Brandt's board and 65th on Mike Mayock's.

The six-foot-five, 309-pound lineman was considered by NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein to be a Day 2 selection, but Crosby slipped into the middle of the third day. Zierlein noted in his scouting that Crosby has issues with hip tightness and gaining ground in pass protection.

Crosby is the second offensive lineman selected by the Lions this weekend. Detroit kicked off its draft by selecting Arkansas center Frank Ragnow with the 20th overall pick.

Crosby adds depth along an offensive line that is currently starting Taylor Decker, Kenny Wiggins, Graham Glasgow, T.J. Lang and Ricky Wagner.