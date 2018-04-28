Raiders select Maurice Hurst with No. 140 overall pick

Maurice Hurst has finally found an NFL home.

The defensive tackle out of Michigan was picked up by Oakland in the fifth round (No. 140 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Raiders moved up to grab Hurst, swinging a trade with the Colts that saw Oakland hand their fifth-round pick (No. 159 overall) and sixth-round selection (No. 185 overall) to Indianapolis.

Hurst tumbled down the board after being diagnosed with a heart condition at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. He was subsequently cleared by doctors in time to work out fully at Michigan's pro day, but plenty of teams were obviously scared off.

"He's today's 3-technique," NFL Draft analyst Mike Mayock said of Hurst, a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten defender who came on late at Michigan and overcame questions about his smaller 6-foot-1, 292-pound frame.

"Everybody wants that length at that inside position, but I look at the Pro Bowl every year and everybody that gets voted to it is [6-foot-1] or less," one scout told Bob McGinn of BobMcGinnFootball.com. "He's a lot like Aaron Donald. Only thing where they're not alike is Donald can just jolt your shoulders over your heels and rock you right back into the quarterback. I haven't seen that quality in this guy. His plays were made on quickness."

If Hurst checks out from a health perspective, this looms as a value pick for Jon Gruden and the Raiders. Oakland's coach hasn't shied away from eyebrow-raising picks in this year's draft -- defiantly shrugging off his critics -- but Hurst could serve as a legitimate find for the Silver and Black.