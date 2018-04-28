Eagles add to pass-rushing riches, draft Josh Sweat

Philadelphia took a chance on a player with an injury history.

The Eagles selected Florida State defensive end Josh Sweat in the fourth round (130th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

While in college, the 6-foot-4, 251-pound Sweat endured surgery to his left knee, raising some concern during the pre-draft process.

But Sweat checked out medically at the NFL Scouting Combine, posting a 4.53 time in the 40-yard dash.

The Eagles apparently are comfortable with Sweat's health, and now add a disruptive player off the edge to the defensive rotation.

Sweat has the versatility to line up as a defensive end in a 4-3 base defense or outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.

The 21-year-old Sweat declared for the draft after his junior season. He finished his collegiate career with 138 tackles (77 solo) -- including 29 tackles for a loss -- 14.5 sacks, six passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble.

NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt had Sweat ranked as the 69th best player in the draft.