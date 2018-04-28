Cincinnati Bengals draft RB Mark Walton at No. 112

Cincinnati found a replacement for Jeremy Hill, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots during free agency.

The Bengals selected running back Miami running back Mark Walton in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 202-pound Walton, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2017, showed he is healthy by participating in the NFL Scouting Combine, where he posted a time 4.60 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

As for his initial role in Cincinnati, Walton is likely viewed as a complementary player in the Bengals' backfield.

"I really, really like Mark Walton," NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said. "I like him, I thought he was an efficient player. He's a guy that is tough, he's physical, he's wired the right way.

"When you look at him, I just think he's a grinder. I think when you put him behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, he's another guy that can get into the rotation. A productive football player that has a chance to be a really good pro."

On his collegiate career, Walton posted 1,995 yards and 26 touchdowns on 394 carries, adding 624 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 56 catches.

NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt had Walton ranked as the 117th player in the draft.