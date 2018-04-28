Texans add weapon for Watson, draft WR Keke Coutee

Houston added another weapon for quarterback DeShaun Watson.

The Texans selected Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Coutee, who posted a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, finished the 2017 season with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards per reception.

On his collegiate career, Coutee totaled 159 catches for 2,424 yards and 17 touchdowns. He can also contribute on special teams as a returner if needed, as he totaled 16 kickoff returns for 412 yards and a touchdown, averaging 25.8 yards per attempt.

Where Coutee fits in Houston should clear up during the summer months leading to the start of the regular season. He joins a crowded Texans wide receiver corps consisting of DeAndre Hopkins, Sammie Coates, Will Fuller V, Bruce Ellington, Braxton Miller, Chris Thompson, DeAndrew White, Deante Gray and Montay Crockett.