Cowboys select receiver Michael Gallup in third round

The Dallas Cowboys finally selected a receiver in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

America's Team selected Colorado State wideout Michael Gallup with the No. 81 overall pick.

The 6-foot-1 wideout earned a second-team All-American honor in 2017 and was a Biletnikoff Award Finalist as one of the nation's top receivers. The community college transfer compiled 2,685 yards and 21 TDs in two seasons at Colorado State, earning more than 1,200 yards each year.

Gallup owns a good combination of size and speed with an ability to high-point the ball, make difficult sideline catches, and plus run-after-catch acumen. Boasting quick feet, good hands and an ability to break off his route, Gallup can gain separation despite not having blazing speed.

"His production is a little better this year but I thought his tape was a lot better because he's learning how to really play the position," one NFC South scout told NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. "He has good size and he's going to run well. I think he will keep getting better."

The Cowboys waited until the third-round to try and plug the Dez Bryant-sized hole in their receiving corps. Gallup could become one of the sleepers of the draft. The rookie joins Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams, Cole Besley and Deonte Thompson atop the Cowboys' wideout group. Gallup could earn a big role right out of the gate in Dallas.