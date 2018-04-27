Broncos address RB position, draft Royce Freeman

After cutting ties with C.J. Anderson on April 16, the Broncos entered the 2018 NFL Draft in need of a running back.

On Friday night, the Broncos addressed the position by selecting Oregon's Royce Freeman in the third round (71st overall).

The 5-foot-11, 229-pound Freeman comes with 4.54 40-yard dash speed and should compete immediately for the starting job when considering Denver's current running back stable consists of Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson Sr.

Freeman appeared in 12 games in 2017 and rushed for 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns on 244 attempts, averaging 6 yards per carry, en route to a second-team All-Pac-12 selection. He was also a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes the nation's top running back.

On his career at Oregon, Freeman appeared in 51 games with 46 starts, totaling 5,621 yards and 60 touchdowns on 947 carries (5.9 yards per attempt).

The 60 touchdowns established school and Pac-12 records. Freeman displayed versatility as a receiver out of the backfield with 79 catches for 814 yards and four touchdowns.

Freeman left Oregon with a decorated career as a two-time second-team All-Pac 12 selection (2014, 2017), a first-team All-Pac selection in 2015 and was the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2014.