Bears trade up for Memphis receiver Anthony Miller

Chicago's front office has provided promising young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with yet another new toy.

The Bears traded up with the Patriots to select Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. New England will receive the No. 105 pick as well as next year's second-round choice as compensation.

Incredibly productive at Memphis, Miller averaged 1,448 yards and 16 touchdowns receiving over the past two years. His 3.47 yards per route run last season ranks fourth among draft-eligible wideouts, per Pro Football Focus. Miller comes in at No. 50 on NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock's list of the top 100 prospects.

Drawing comparisons to New York's Sterling Shepard and even Pittsburgh All Pro Antonio Brown, Miller is a particular favorite of the scouts polled by BobMcGinnFootball.com.

Among the superlatives used to describe Miller: Every quarterback in the league would love to have him; Oh, man, that is a football-playing dude; hellacious football player; and tough as nails.

Miller figures to slide in as Chicago's slot receiver, joining free-agent acquisitions Allen Robinson, Taylor Garbriel and Trey Burton. Trubisky won't lack for weapons in his second NFL season.