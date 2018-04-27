San Francisco 49ers pick WR Dante Pettis at No. 44

ARLINGTON, Tex. -- Jimmy Garoppolo has a new receiving target.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Washington wide receiver and returner extraordinaire Dante Pettis with the 44th pick in the 2018 draft. The Niners traded up with the Washington Redskins to snag the Husky return man.

Pettis is the fifth receiver off the board this weekend and the second of the night after Courtland Sutton went to the Broncos.

In Pettis, the Niners are getting an speedy, elusive receiver who doubles as an elite return man. The Husky product broke the NCAA record for career return touchdowns (9), recording four in his senior season alone.

At points during the three-month draft process, Pettis was sidelined with an ankle injury, but fully recovered in time to hold a private pro day earlier this month. The wideout told NFL.com that he visited with seven teams, one of which happened to be the Niners.

In Santa Clara, Pettis joins a green receiving corps, with Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin starting on the outside. Aldrick Robinson, Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor make up the rest of the WR room.

Pettis told NFL.com he'd feel comfortable playing anywhere on the formation, including the slot where he could start this season.