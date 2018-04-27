Arizona Cardinals draft Christian Kirk in Round 2

The Arizona Cardinals nabbed a receiver in the second round to go along with their first-round quarterback.

The Desert Birds selected Texas A&M receiver Christian Kirk with the No. 47 overall pick Friday night.

The 5-foot-11 wideout is a home-grown Arizona product, attending Saguaro High School in Scottsdale. In three seasons at Texan A&M, Kirk compiled 2,856 receiving yards and 26 TD receptions. In 2017 he compiled 919 receiving yards and 10 scores.

Kirk is a precise route runner who should excel as a slot receiver in the NFL. His quick burst and ability to get in and out of breaks affords Kirk separation from defensive backs. The rookie also adds great value in the return game.

The biggest questions with Kirk is his strength and ability to make contested catches. Learning from Larry Fitzgerald should help the rookie progress quickly. Kirk will eventually take over as the primary slot receiver when Fitzy rides off into the sunset.

Receiver was a need for Arizona with Fitzgerald nearing the end of his career. The Cards had Chad Williams, J.J. Nelson and Brice Butler atop their corps before adding Kirk.

With the additions of Josh Rosen and Kirk in the first two rounds, the Cardinals are retooling their offense to thrive beyond 2018.