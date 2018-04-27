Dolphins take Penn State TE Mike Gesicki at No. 42

One of the 2018 NFL Draft's top tight ends lands in Miami.

The Dolphins selected Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki in the second round (42nd overall).

The 6-foot-5, 247-pound Gesicki immediately upgrades the tight end group for the Dolphins. He has plenty of speed and produced a 4.54 time 40-yard dash, which tied for first among tight ends at the NFL Scouting Combine.

While the knock on this year's draft class at the tight end position surrounds blocking, Gesicki does everything else well and entered the draft widely regarded as a top athletic pass catcher.

In 2017, Gesicki was a Mackey Award finalist, which recognizes the nation's top tight end. He started all 13 games in his final year at Penn State, tying for the team lead with nine touchdowns, and earned a second-team All-Big Ten selection. Gesicki finished his collegiate career with 129 catches for 1,481 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 11.5 yards per catch.

Gesicki should compete immediately for the starting job, and the Dolphins will be counting on him to assert himself.

Tight ends Julius Thomas and Anthony Fasano combined to produce 53 catches for 495 yards and four touchdowns in 2017. Both players are currently unrestricted free agents.