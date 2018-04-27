Lions trade with Patriots to draft RB Kerryon Johnson

The draft pick acquired in New England's Jimmy Garoppolo trade is leaving with former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to Detroit.

The Lions traded up with the Patriots to select Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. New England will receive the Nos. 51 and 117 picks in return.

A downhill runner with a patient running style reminiscent of Le'Veon Bell, Johnson was voted Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year after rushing for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2017. He ranks No. 78 on NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock's list of the draft's top 100 prospects.

While Johnson's production is unquestioned, scouts have expressed concerns about his build for the position.

"He's skinny-legged and has had some injuries," one scout told BobMcGinnFootball.com. "When you look at his body you can see why. Just not built like a traditional NFL running back. He makes a lot miss but he takes a lot of shots."

On the bright side, Johnson fills a need as a complement to power back LeGarrette Blount and receiving specialist Theo Riddick. The Lions rank last in the NFL in yards per carry (3.6) and rushing yards per game (82.6) over the past four seasons.

Now that Patricia has a full-house backfield, it's fair to wonder if 2015 second-round pick Ameer Abdullah will be placed on the trade block. Yesterday's savior is today's afterthought.