Titans pull off trade with Raiders to take Harold Landry

The Tennessee Titans jumped up to stop the draft freefall of pass rusher Harold Landry.

The Titans traded up with the Oakland Raiders at No. 41 overall to snag the Boston College edge rusher. Tennessee shipped the No. 57 and 89 overall picks to the Oakland Raiders.

Landry is an undersized rusher, but his burst off the ball is sensational, and his ability to dip around the edge allows him to beat bigger tackles.

The 21-year-old was ranked as the No. 18 prospect by NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock but fell to the second round due to concerns about his strength as an edge rusher and some medical issues. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported some teams flagged Landry with knee/back issues.

When he's healthy, however, Landry has the fire to come off the edge, earning 16.5 in 2016.

"He's just like [Vic] Beasley coming out with the way he comes off the snap," an NFC team pro personnel director told NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. "You remember how Beasley struggled early because he had to learn to be a pass rusher and not just a sprinter? I think Landry might be the same early on. When he puts it together, he'll do what Beasley did."

Landry should slide in nicely in new coach Mike Vrabel's defense. After swiping linebacker Rashaan Evans in the first round and adding Landry in the second, the Titans injected firepower to an already underrated defense. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Titans leaped up in front of the New England Patriots (Vrabel's former team) to get both defenders. The Pats reportedly had eyes on each versatile player.