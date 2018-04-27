Broncos add to WR corps, take Courtland Sutton

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Courtland Sutton is heading to the other Big D.

The Denver Broncos selected the SMU wide receiver with the 40th pick in the 2018 draft and the eighth selection of the second round.

The first WR taken on Friday evening, Sutton was the third receiver taken off the board on draft weekend, behind Carolina's D.J. Moore and Atlanta's Calvin Ridley.

A local Dallas prospect, Sutton was expected to land with the Dallas Cowboys if he was available by the 50th pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. After Dallas cut longtime wideout Dez Bryant earlier this month, Sutton's name cropped up as a potential replacement.

The selection was met with a notable "Ohh!" reaction from the Cowboys-friendly AT&T Stadium crowd, as they realized Dez's replacement was off the board.

Instead, he'll serve as another target for new Broncos quarterback Case Keenum. Sutton joins a receiving corps that stars Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but it gets thin from there with Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Taylor, Carlos Henderson and Jordan Leslie rounding out the crew in the Mile High City.