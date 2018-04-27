Buccaneers take USC RB Ronald Jones with No. 38 pick

Tampa Bay added some much-needed pop to the offensive backfield in the second round.

With the 38th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers selected USC running back Ronald Jones II.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Jones joins a Buccaneers running back group that consisted of Peyton Barber, Jacquizz Rodgers, Dalton Crossan and Charles Sims.

Jones, who clocked a 4.65 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, provides an upgrade and should compete immediately for the starting job.

A 2017 first-team All-Pac-12 selection, Jones finished his college career with 3,619 yards rushing and 39 touchdowns on 591 attempts, averaging a healthy 6.1 yards per carry. He showed versatility as a receiver out of the backfield at USC, totaling 302 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 32 catches.

Jones left USC ranked fifth in school history in yards rushing behind Charles White, Marcus Allen, Anthony Davis and Ricky Bell.

Jones running style has drawn comparisons to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who took the league by storm in 2017 en route to the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. The newest Buccaneers running back has also drawn comparisons to former Chiefs great Jamaal Charles.